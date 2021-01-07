Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 3

Did Mouch survive?

On Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 3, the firefighter questioned his abilities when he found himself in a deadly situation.

Meanwhile, Kidd looked for support from Severide as some big changes in her life made her change her view on their relationship.

Elsewhere, Casey and Brett wondered whether they could make a relationship work after the way things ended the last time.

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.