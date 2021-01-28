Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 4

Did Dr. Choi meet his match in his latest patient?

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 4 was a wild episode that put Dr. Choi on a collision course with a patient who demanded absolute perfection of himself.

Did the doctor manage to carry out the treatment?

Meanwhile, Dr. Marcel and Dr. Manning put everything on the line to assist a sick woman.

Unfortunately for them, it was not an easy task, and they faced an uphill battle to save her life.

Elsewhere, Dr. Halstead felt like his colleagues were shunning him when participants dropped out of his clinical trial.

Did he manage to fix things?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.