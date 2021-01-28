Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 4

at .

Did Dr. Choi meet his match in his latest patient?

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 4 was a wild episode that put Dr. Choi on a collision course with a patient who demanded absolute perfection of himself.

Marcel's Decision - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 4

Did the doctor manage to carry out the treatment?

Meanwhile, Dr. Marcel and Dr. Manning put everything on the line to assist a sick woman.

Unfortunately for them, it was not an easy task, and they faced an uphill battle to save her life.

Elsewhere, Dr. Halstead felt like his colleagues were shunning him when participants dropped out of his clinical trial.

Did he manage to fix things?

Watch Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 4 Quotes

Maggie: I'm not gonna say anything, but I saw that.
Nat: Saw what? We're just friends.
Maggie: Uh huh. You want me to pass him a note in homeroom too?

Charles: Sharon, it's good to see you. To SEE you. In the flesh.
Sharon: You too, Daniel. It's about time. COVID protocols have been in place for MONTHS and even with my diabetes there was no risk.

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 4

