Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 1 Episode 1

at .

What happened to Harry?

On Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1, the alien crashed landed on Earth and attempted to pass himself off as a small-town human doctor.

Max Is Stunned - Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1

However, his secret mission was to kill all humans ... until he was roped into solving a local murder.

With a comedic tone, Harry, played by the wonderful Allan Tudyk started to question his lifelong mission to kill humans and whether they were worth saving.

Yes, it's an addictive series, and you should give it a shot.

Watch Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Resident Alien online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

17 New Ships To Board In 2020
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Sheriff: I'm Sheriff Mike Thompson. Everybody calls me Big Black.
Harry: Because of your truck.
Sheriff: Because of my... [chuckles] Oh, you funny, huh? Funny.

Spring. The birds are singing, the flowers are blooming, the sun warms the earth. Somewhere; not here. It's 30 degrees out, it snowed nine feet last winter, and four frozen sodas just exploded in my truck. Welcome to Patience, Colorado.

Harry

Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1

Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1 Photos

There's a Monster Under the Bed - Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1
The Real Monster Under the Bed - Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1
Death to Max - Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1
Max Is Stunned - Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1
Kate Has Questions - Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1
Harry Takes a Drive - Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1
  1. Resident Alien
  2. Resident Alien Season 1
  3. Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1
  4. Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 1 Episode 1