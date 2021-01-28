Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 1 Episode 1

What happened to Harry?

On Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1, the alien crashed landed on Earth and attempted to pass himself off as a small-town human doctor.

However, his secret mission was to kill all humans ... until he was roped into solving a local murder.

With a comedic tone, Harry, played by the wonderful Allan Tudyk started to question his lifelong mission to kill humans and whether they were worth saving.

Yes, it's an addictive series, and you should give it a shot.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.