Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did everyone survive prom night?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 1, Betty and Jughead continued their investigation into what happened to the auteur.

Family History - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 1

However, they found out more details about the tapes than they thought they would.

Meanwhile, Archie fought Katy Keene's boyfriend, KO, but what did he learn?

Elsewhere, Alice questioned whether FP was drifting away from her after another big bust-up.

These Relationships Changed Dramatically from Page to Small Screen
Riverdale Season 5 Episode 1 Quotes

Veronica: Early morning run, Archiekins?
Archie: I’ve got my physical for the naval academy this week.
Veronica: Well, I find it hard to believe they wouldn’t be impressed by my teenaged Thor.

Why does every one of our dances turn into a Jamie Lee Curtis movie?!

Jughead

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 1

