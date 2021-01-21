Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did everyone survive prom night?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 1, Betty and Jughead continued their investigation into what happened to the auteur.

However, they found out more details about the tapes than they thought they would.

Meanwhile, Archie fought Katy Keene's boyfriend, KO, but what did he learn?

Elsewhere, Alice questioned whether FP was drifting away from her after another big bust-up.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.