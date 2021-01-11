Watch Shameless Online: Season 11 Episode 4

What did the Milkoviches want with the Gallaghers?

On Shameless Season 11 Episode 4, disaster struck when the worst family around moved next door.

Sandy Listens - Shameless Season 11 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Debbie and V went to war over a beauty contest, and a surprising secret was revealed to the judges.

Elseswhere, Lip learned that Tami had an affair with her old music teacher and weighed up his options when it came to confronting her.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 4 Quotes

Back the fuck away from the car.

V: She isn't even allowed to be here.
Debbie: V, don't do this.
V: She's on a sex offenders register.

