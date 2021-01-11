Watch Shameless Online: Season 11 Episode 4

What did the Milkoviches want with the Gallaghers?

On Shameless Season 11 Episode 4, disaster struck when the worst family around moved next door.

Meanwhile, Debbie and V went to war over a beauty contest, and a surprising secret was revealed to the judges.

Elseswhere, Lip learned that Tami had an affair with her old music teacher and weighed up his options when it came to confronting her.

Use the video above to watch Shameless online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.