Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 2 Episode 1

What did Mr. Wilford want with everyone aboard Snowpiercer?

The mysterious overlord finally showed his face on Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 1, but there was a big catch when the people actually faced him.

Plain Clothes Mel - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Melanie was forced to make a costly move to solidify the future of the people who mattered to her.

However, it quickly became clear that she was no longer in charge.

Watch Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 1 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Hope was our only seedling in the war of Big Alice, forty cars long, versus Snowpiercer, nine hundred and ninety-four cars strong.

Layton

On the eve of our nineteenth revolution, the great Mr. Wilford came out of the cold. It was the time of two engines. The Tail no longer the tail but a borderland. A time of great gamesmanship and great trainsmanship, of revolutions interrupted, and fresh track on new terrain.

Layton

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 1

