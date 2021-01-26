Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 2 Episode 1

What did Mr. Wilford want with everyone aboard Snowpiercer?

The mysterious overlord finally showed his face on Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 1, but there was a big catch when the people actually faced him.

Meanwhile, Melanie was forced to make a costly move to solidify the future of the people who mattered to her.

However, it quickly became clear that she was no longer in charge.

Use the video above to watch Snowpiercer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.