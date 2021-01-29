Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 7

Did Jonah get the boot from Cloud 9?

On Superstore Season 6 Episode 7, the employees rallied around him when they worried about his emotional state.

He revealed to them that he was struggling to move on after his split from Amy, but was there a way to move on?

Elsewhere, Cheyenne fumed when she was forced to shadow Carol for a day.

Finally, Garett and Dina searched for a secret location in the store.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.