Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 7

at .

Did Jonah get the boot from Cloud 9?

On Superstore Season 6 Episode 7, the employees rallied around him when they worried about his emotional state.

The Security Plan - Superstore Season 6 Episode 6

He revealed to them that he was struggling to move on after his split from Amy, but was there a way to move on?

Elsewhere, Cheyenne fumed when she was forced to shadow Carol for a day.

Finally, Garett and Dina searched for a secret location in the store.

Watch Superstore Season 6 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Superstore online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Superstore Season 6 Episode 7 Quotes

Glenn: Jonah, you need our help. Right, Amy?
Sandra: Totally dude.
Jonah: Dude?
Sandra: She's in California now. That's how people there talk.

I mean, we used to hook up in the store, so we can't really judge.

Garrett

Superstore Season 6 Episode 7

Superstore Season 6 Episode 7 Photos

Kelly's Back - Superstore Season 6 Episode 7
Exes - Superstore Season 6 Episode 7
Moving Out - Superstore Season 6 Episode 7
Bro Hang - Superstore Season 6 Episode 7
New Place - Superstore Season 6 Episode 7
Repressed Emotions - Superstore Season 6 Episode 7
  1. Superstore
  2. Superstore Season 6
  3. Superstore Season 6 Episode 7
  4. Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 7