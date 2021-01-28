Superstore Season 6 Episode 7 Review: The Trough

Emotions were running high on Superstore Season 6 Episode 7.

When America Fererra chose to depart the NBC comedy, Superstore lost its protagonist and its central love story.

For the most part, Jonah's been putting on a brave face, and Superstore didn't dive too deeply into his heartbreak. But that all changed when Kelly was coerced into a shift at the Stanton store and helped Jonah deal with emotions he didn't realize he was repressing.

Amy hasn't been onscreen since Superstore Season 6 Episode 2 aired, but her presence, or lack thereof, is still felt by her co-workers.

Superstore is considered an ensemble, but Amy and Jonah's relationship has always felt like the story's heart. Jonah didn't know what he was doing with his life until he came across a random Cloud 9 on his drive home and decided to apply for a job.

It was there that he found not only a family but the love of his life. Amy was the reason Jonah felt such an immediate connection to St. Lois, and it's likely that he wouldn't have lasted long at the Stanton store without her.

Now that Amy's gone, Jonah feels as if he's lost his sense of purpose. The emotional repercussions of their breakup is a story that could have an entire arc dedicated to it.

Glenn: Jonah, you need our help. Right, Amy?

Sandra: Totally dude.

Jonah: Dude?

Sandra: She's in California now. That's how people there talk. Permalink: Jonah, you need our help. Right, Amy?

Permalink: Jonah, you need our help. Right, Amy?

Who is Jonah without Amy?

But, sadly, there isn't much time to find out on a sitcom. Especially one that only has a handful of episodes left.

Above all, the show needs to stay light, which is why it's understandable that the series hasn't spent too much time diving into Jonah's emotional state.

The opportunity to check in on Jonah in a light-hearted way did arise in "The Trough."

Mateo, who seems to be more cruel than funny lately, was willing to do whatever it took to get Jonah out of Amy's house. Of course, it wasn't because he was concerned about his friend's well-being, but because he wanted the house for himself.

It's not surprising that Mateo would go as far as bringing Kelly to the store. Many fans were concerned that the two would rekindle their old relationship, but that didn't turn out to be the case.

Being forced to work with Kelly provided Jonah the perfect opportunity to talk about what happened with Amy. We still don't know how he's doing or where he stands with the entire situation.

Kelly: Can I just ask what happened with Amy?

Jonah: We just weren't on the same page about, uh, our future. And so we decided to break up. It was, uh, mutual.

Kelly: I remember us using that word too.

Jonah: Yeah, but—

Kelly: I think people say breakups are mutual because they want to feel like nobody's the bad guy. But, come on, usually, one person is hurting more than the other. Permalink: Usually, one person is hurting more than the other.

Permalink: Usually, one person is hurting more than the other.

Does he regret not going to California?

Amy is the one who rejected the idea of marriage, but Amy is often blunt when backed into a corner. She wanted to stay together, whether that involved Jonah coming with her or long distance, but Jonah shot both ideas down.

If it's looked at objectively, Jonah is technically the one who broke up with Amy. Was he right to do so? That's up to viewers to decide. But Jonah did have a choice in whether or not to pursue their relationship, and he chose not to.

The point in all this is that the situation is too complex not to wonder about. And if we have so many thoughts, Jonah must have even more. Thankfully, Jonah finally let it all out, so viewers could see just where he's at.

Here's an idea. Maybe, if you're gonna have cold feet about the future of your relationship, you tell the guy who's got your two-year-old drooling on his chest! He's my little man by the way. I love him to death. But, maybe, give him just an indication, you know? That you're gonna pull the rug out. Because let me tell you something, he's very comfortable on that rug. A lot of plans are hinging on that rug staying right where it is. Yeah, we've moved on. She's moved on! She's living in California in what I imagine is an infinity pool, while I am stuck here working at her store! Living at her house! Dealing with her neighbor's tree that's past the property line. You deal with it Amy! Jonah Permalink: You deal with it Amy!

Permalink: You deal with it Amy!

To put it simply, he's not in a happy place.

Granted, these episodes were written before the Superstore writers were aware this would be the show's final season. They were likely intending to start Jonah on the process of moving on, in case a romantic opportunity arose later on in the show.

It'll be compelling to see how things change now that the show is being forced to wrap up. America Ferrara has been very vocal about wanting to return to the series, so it's hard to imagine that Jonah and Amy won't find their way back to each other by the end of Superstore Season 6.

Speaking of getting back together, some serious sparks were flying between Dina and Garrett.

It's been so long since the two of them dated that it was plausible to assume Superstore was dropping their romance altogether. But, given that the two of them shared an almost-kiss, that's clearly not the case.

Their missen to find "the trough" reminded us of the early days, and I couldn't help but wonder if the two of them were using it as an excuse to spend time together.

I mean, we used to hook up in the store, so we can't really judge. Garrett Permalink: We used to hook up in the store.

Permalink: We used to hook up in the store.

Dina, being Dina, would absolutely want to get to the bottom of any secret the employees are keeping from her. But, it's interesting how often she goes to Garrett for help. In a few tidbits throughout the season, it's been implied that Garrett still has lingering feelings for Dina, and I've been waiting for a scene to shine more light on the subject.

The vet does seem like a perfect match for Dina, but it never felt quite right. Dina and Garrett are complete opposites in some ways but alike in others. It only makes sense for Superstore to give them one last shot.

It's now or never.

Stray Thoughts:

Marcus and Jonah have the funniest relationship on Superstore. Every time the two have a storyline together, the episode is bound to be a success. Marcus has always taken his and Jonah's bromance rather seriously, and the two being secret roommates was comedic excellence.

It's been a while since we've seen Eric, so it was nice that Superstore brought him back. He brings out a softer side to Mateo, and he provides a connection to Amy.

Was anyone else really digging Carol this episode? Because it couldn't have been just Cheyenne and me. She had some great points about corporate, and recording Cheyenne's confession was a badass move.

Sandra role-playing as Amy was a highlight of the episode. And, it gave Glenn a chance to get out some repressed feelings he didn't realize he had.

Over to you, TV Fanatics. What did you think of "The Trough?"

Do you think Jonah will move on from Amy? Or do you think Simmosa will reunite in the series finale?

Drop a comment down below and let us know!

And don't forget that if you missed the episode, you can watch Superstore online right here at TV Fanatic.

The final season of Superstore airs Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

The Trough Review Editor Rating: 4.8 / 5.0 4.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.8 / 5.0

Rachel Foertsch is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.