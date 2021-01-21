Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 8

Did Becky and Ben manage to play nice?

On The Conners Season 3 Episode 8, the duo joined forces, but they kicked off a huge family feud that divided everyone.

Meanwhile, Harris was put on blast when she brought her friend, Josh, home for dinner.

The family wanted to know of his intentions, leading to some comical scenes as the teenagers struggled to answer the questions.

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.