Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 8

Did Becky and Ben manage to play nice?

On The Conners Season 3 Episode 8, the duo joined forces, but they kicked off a huge family feud that divided everyone.

Meanwhile, Harris was put on blast when she brought her friend, Josh, home for dinner.

The family wanted to know of his intentions, leading to some comical scenes as the teenagers struggled to answer the questions.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Conners Season 3 Episode 8 Quotes

Josh: Oh you may want to fix your water pressure by the way. It's somewhere in between a trickle and a leak.
Jackie: So we're to take from that that, at your house, you have great water pressure? Good to know.

Darlene: Do you know anything about this Josh guy that Harris brought home?
Mark: I've seen him on her Instagram. She was spray-painting something on a buiconnerslding and he was holding her cans.
Darlene: I love you 'cuz you don't know what that means.

