Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Did Shaun get on with Lea's parents?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 8, Shaun worried about the looming meeting because of the issues he and Lea had in the past.

Glassman is Back - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 8

Meanwhile, the team treated a teenage gymnast who experienced complications from her intensive training.

Elsewhere, Morgan was on the hook for a past action during a surgery.

Did Lim manage to return to work following her crash?

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 8 Quotes

Olivia: Uncle Marcus, we had a deal. No special attention.
Andrews: That deal is off. You're struggling.

Lea: Remember how I told you my parents drop in unannounced?
Shawn: Hmm
Lea: I just got a text that they're coming over tomorrow.
Shawn: Okay.
Lea: No, it's not okay. This isn't a visit. It's an ambush.

