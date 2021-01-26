Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Did Shaun get on with Lea's parents?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 8, Shaun worried about the looming meeting because of the issues he and Lea had in the past.

Meanwhile, the team treated a teenage gymnast who experienced complications from her intensive training.

Elsewhere, Morgan was on the hook for a past action during a surgery.

Did Lim manage to return to work following her crash?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.