Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 3

at .

Did Cain survive?

On The Resident Season 4 Episode 3, things took a turn when Cain tried to be a hero on an emergency scene.

A Dad! - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 3

The doctors were forced to try to save him when he was put in the hot seat.

Meanwhile, Mina opened up to Nic about what was happening, but she quickly learned that Nic had a secret of her own.

Elsewhere, Bell brought his TV crew to the hospital to drum up some good publicity.

Watch The Resident Season 4 Episode 3 Online

The Resident Season 4 Episode 3 Quotes

AJ: Mina, I'm giving Barrett a chance to see if he can redeem himself. 
Mina: I'm not going to hold my breath about that.

Yorn: We have no need for a new CEO. Not now, not ever. 
Bell: You're selling the hospital.
Yorn: Yeah, Red Rock doesn't throw good money after bad. 

The Resident Season 4 Episode 3

