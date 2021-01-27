Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Did Cain survive?

On The Resident Season 4 Episode 3, things took a turn when Cain tried to be a hero on an emergency scene.

The doctors were forced to try to save him when he was put in the hot seat.

Meanwhile, Mina opened up to Nic about what was happening, but she quickly learned that Nic had a secret of her own.

Elsewhere, Bell brought his TV crew to the hospital to drum up some good publicity.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.