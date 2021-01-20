Why Isn't One Chicago New Tonight?

It's hard to believe that NBC's Chicago Fire, Med, and PD returned to the air with their latest seasons back on November 11.

Each of the shows has aired just three episodes of their current seasons due to the sporadic scheduling.

The shows had delayed launches due to the COVID-19 pandemic and went on a two-month break after airing their second episodes back.

While they were set to return on January 6, the network pre-empted the new episodes due to news coverage following the Capitol incident.

All three shows returned on January 13, but they will not be airing new episodes tonight, unfortunately.

NBC is opting for inauguration coverage during two hours of primetime and will close out the night with an encore of an episode from Chicago PD Season 7.

The network could have aired a new episode of PD, but it typically likes to keep the three shows together to air as one block, and given the way the three shows are intertwined, it makes sense to air an encore.

It was previously revealed that all three shows would continue with slimmed-down seasons of 15 episodes apiece, meaning that fans have 12 episodes remaining in their current seasons.

Given how the pandemic has proven to be unpredictable for TV production, it's possible the shows could produce fewer episodes this season.

As for what's on tap in the episodes now set to air January 27, read below.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 3

While completing a task assigned to him by headquarters, Boden makes an unforeseen connection.

When the firehouse is called to the site of a construction explosion, Gallo is forced to make a surprise rescue to one of their own. Mouch reignites an old feud.

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 4

Dr. Marcel and Dr. Manning lay everything on the line to assist a sick woman.

Dr. Halstead faces an uphill battle in getting participants involved in his clinical trial. Dr. Choi clashes with a patient who demands absolute perfection of himself.

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 4

A cop is murdered and suspicion falls on someone who has been holding a grudge against the officer. I

ntelligence works hard to solve the case but Dep. Supt. Samantha Miller is hesitant to defend him until she knows the whole story.

