YOU Casts Scott Michael Foster: Get All the Details!

The bursting at the seams cast of YOU Season 3 just got bigger.

Per Deadline, Scott Michael Foster has nabbed a recurring role as a TV reporter named Ryan.

Described as a “well-liked single dad who’s overcome a history of addiction, Ryan has secrets, including a controlling, calculating demeanor that he reserves for those closest to him and anyone who gets in his way.”

Yep, he sounds just as dark as the characters that came before him.

He joins a packed cast that already includes Scott Speedman (Animal Kingdom), Shalita Grant (Search Party), Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship), Dylan Arnold (Nashville), Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Ben Mehl (The Good Wife), Shannon Chan-Kent (Good Trouble), Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Chris O’Shea (Madam Secretary), Bryan Safi (9-1-1), Mackenzie Astin (Homeland), Ayelet Zurer (Daredevil) and Jack Fisher (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Michaela McManus (One Tree Hill) is also on board as the new object of Joe's obsession, so we can probably expect many wild scenes between Joe and Love, who is pregnant with his child, as he stalks their new neighbor.

YOU Season 2 was thrilling in that it revealed Love as a killer in the end, and it threw Joe for a loop as he tried to get acclimated to their new lives as soon-to-be parents.

While YOU Season 3 was ordered a year ago, production only resumed on the show in November following the COVID-19 shut down, so we likely still have a while to wait for fresh episodes.

Foster is a TV veteran, appearing in series such as Freeform's Greek and Chasing Life, ABC’s Blood and Oil, AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, and Showtime’s Californication.

His most recent TV role was a two-year stint on The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Hit the comments.

