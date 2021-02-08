8 Things We Need to Happen on The Flash Season 7

It has been a long time since The CW last aired a new The Flash episode, but the wait is almost over.

Unfortunately, The Flash Season 6 did not get to have the ending that the writers planned for it, which means that the Mirrorverse storyline will have to conclude during the first few episodes of The Flash Season 7.

With that in mind, we compiled our very own wishlist for the upcoming season.

Iris Escapes From Mirrorverse

Now, this is an easy one. Even before the sixth season ended, we were calling for Iris to get out of that hellscape. Her imprisonment felt played out, and it is well past time for her rescue.

For starters, it took way too long for Barry to realize that his wife wasn't his wife but a Mirror version of her. Plus, Iris West-Allen deserves so much more than having her character wither away in the Mirrorverse.

The last we saw of her, she was suffering pretty badly from the side effects of being in the mirror world for too long. She ended up disappearing right before our eyes.

As of now, her location is unknown. But we hope that we won't have to wait longer than a couple of episodes to get our girl back.

Happiness for WestAllen

This hope for the new season goes hand in hand with our previous request.

As far as Arrowverse romances go, most of them are put through the wringer time and time again. Barry and Iris are no exception to this recurring theme.

With their time apart and Barry not realizing his wife was missing sooner, the two of them need a break from all the heartache.

It's time for them to enjoy their married life to the fullest and spend much deserved time with one another. And who knows? Maybe a WestAllen baby is in the cards this year.

Wedding Bells for Joe and Cecile

Speaking of romance, we are dying for Joe to pop the question to Cecile.

After all, they do have a baby together and love one another immensely, why not get married? The Flash has always been a beacon of hope within the Arrowverse, and a wedding could be just what they all need after a tiring battle with Eva.

Joe and Cecile's relationship can sometimes be forgotten on the show as they tend to focus on other dynamics, but we've always loved them together.

A wedding between the two of them that will most likely be interrupted by a villain is, hopefully, on the horizon this season.

Rich Storylines for Cisco and Caitlin

As two members of the original Team Flash, it sure does feel like Cisco and Caitlin have been brushed aside lately in favor of other characters.

We saw a lot of Killer Frost during The Flash Season 6, and while it's always great to see Caitlin's other half get some screen time, we couldn't help but miss the bio-engineer.

Cisco is currently off in Atlantis while the rest of the team face off against Eva.

Both Cisco and Caitlin deserve to have interesting storylines that bring them to the forefront of the conflict on The Flash. Without them, the show wouldn't be what it is, and we would love for them to get the respect they deserve.

A Villain on Par with Reverse Flash

Let's be honest; there hasn't been a villain that has matched up to The Flash Season 1's Eobard Thawne. And the show knows it since they keep finding ways to bring him back any chance they get.

It has been announced that we will see the likes of Godspeed -- the real one this time -- and Chillblaine.

Godspeed, although he's another speedster, has the potential of being a game-changing villain. Chillblaine, AKA Mark Stevens, on the other hand, sounds like he'll be another Bloodwork.

There's also the matter of Eva. So far, she has proven to be a worthy adversary of Team Flash and has set herself apart from the villains that came before her. But it is too soon to rank her amongst The Flash's greatest villains.

More of the Newbies

Last year, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight, AKA Allegra and Chester, had been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming season.

I am super excited about this development because both characters have sparked my interest since they were introduced. They both have had brushes with the law and have come out on the other side wanting to do good.

Allegra has an interesting dynamic with Nash, but her involvement with The Central City Citizen is far more intriguing. Team Citizen is a force to be reckoned with, and we want to see Allegra and the rest of the gang solve even more mysteries.

Chester is hilarious and brilliant, and he brings a lot of refreshing qualities to Team Flash. It will be nice to see relationships between him and the others develop and for his character to get more screen time.

The Creation of the Artificial Speed Force

The death of the Speed Force was a central plot point last season, and Barry's speed has been diminishing ever since.

The Flash just isn't the same without the Flash and his speed, so, thankfully, they have seemingly figured out a way to rectify their dilemma.

The Artificial Speed Force's creation is a daring mission for the team, but they are determined to make it happen anyway.

And there's no doubt that their project will see the light of day soon since Barry will need his powers at full capacity ASAP.

A Visit From Kara

We all know that John Diggle will be showing up sometime during the season -- yay! -- but knowing that Supergirl Season 6 will be the Girl of Steel's last calls for one final team-up between Barry and Kara.

It's unlikely that this will actually happen thanks to COVID protocols, but we can dream.

Barry and Kara's friendship is one of the best of the Arrowverse. From their first meeting on Supergirl Season 1 Episode 18 to their musical moment on The Flash Season 3 Episode 17, they have been through it all together.

It would be quite sad if we never saw them fight alongside one another or have a cheesy heart-to-heart one more time.

What do you think, The Flash Fanatics?

What's on your The Flash Season 7 wishlist? How desperately do you want a WestAllen reunion? Which villain are you most excited for?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic!

The Flash Season 7 premieres on March 2nd at 8/7c on The CW.

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.