9-1-1 and Lone Star Winter Finales Set at FOX: What's About to Go Down?

Two of FOX's biggest shows are entering a hiatus in early March, but they will be doing so with action-packed episodes.

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star will each conclude for an undetermined amount of time with their March 8 installments, the 8th episodes of their current seasons, it has been announced.

Given the sporadic scheduling of other shows in the COVID-19 era, it's impressive that each of the shows will have aired for eight weeks uninterrupted, but, unfortunately, we don't know when they will be back.

The shows are still deep into production, so it makes sense to put them on hiatus if production needs to catch up. Creating TV since the pandemic comes with more hurdles than before, meaning that the delivery time for the episodes is longer than ever.

But, what's about to go down in both of these shows?

"The 118 are called to the tarmac when a flight attendant reaches her limit with her flight's passengers," reads the official logline from FOX.

"Athena discovers that quarantine has pushed a couple to their breaking point. Meanwhile, Eddie worries Christopher will not accept him dating, Buck reconnects with an old flame and finds himself in the middle of Albert's new relationship and Maddie and Chimney make a big decision about their baby in the all-new "Breaking Point" winter finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, March 8 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX, it reads.

Yep, it sounds like it has all the makings of a winter finale, but what about 9-1-1 Lone Star?

"A bank robbery, an apartment fire and a pregnant woman lost in a parking garage are the seemingly unconnected calls to which the 126 responds," the logline reads.

"Then, T.K. celebrates his one-year anniversary of sobriety, while Owen and Gwyn may not make it to the end of the week as a couple. Also, Carlos finds himself working on a case with his Texas Ranger father in the all-new "Bad Call" winter finale episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, March 8 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-208) (TV-14 D, L, V)," it concludes.

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie "Chimney" Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Rockmond Dunbar as Michael Grant, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, and John Harlan Kim as Albert Han.

Lone Star stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes, and Julian Works as Mateo Chavez.

What are your thoughts on the shows going on a break? Are you excited from the winter finales?

