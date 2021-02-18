Allison Janney Responds to Mom Cancellation

Allison Janney is saying goodbye to Mom following its cancellation.

The actress, who has played Bonnie, on all eight seasons took to social media Thursday to express gratitude to the show, its cast, and its crew.

“Getting to be part of Mom these past eight years — showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery — has been one of the great honors of my life,” she wrote.

“I want to thank [executive producers] Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker [and] Nick Bakay, and all the writers… for giving us these wonderfully flawed and lovable characters to bring to life. I miss seeing all of your faces," she said.

"And these amazingly talented actors I got to act with everyday!!! Mimi, Jaime, Kristen, Beth, and the coolest man on the planet, Bill Fichtner," she continued, before addressing her former co-lead.

"And of course Anna Faris.⁣ [Director] Jamie Widdoes for your patience and dedication and enormous talent steering this ship!⁣"

"Our entire crew, your laughter and love and dedication to this show has made it a joy to come to work. And last but not least all of our extraordinary fans!!! Thank you for all of your support over the years."

Faris famously exited the show ahead of its eighth season, leading to questions about how long the show would go on.

Not long, it seems.

CBS confirmed the sad news on Wednesday.

“For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week,” executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker, and Nick Bakay said in a statement.

“From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series.

"Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives."

"We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us.”

“Since its premiere, Mom has touched people’s lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment.

“Mom redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series. We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney.”

“Chuck, Gemma, Eddie and Nick have created a beautiful series with storylines depicting the real-life struggles and successes of those in recovery," producers Warner Bros. TV said in a statement.

"We are deeply proud of the Mom cast, crew and writers for the impact their work has had, and will continue to have, on viewers around the world, and we thank our partners at CBS for enabling these stories to be told.”

