American Horror Story Brings Back Original Star for Season 10

The long-delayed American Horror Story Season 10 is inching closer to reality.

Franchise overlord Ryan Murphy has now announced another big star for the milestone season of the hit anthology series.

"I can confirm our beloved Frannie is indeed in this season," Murphy wrote in response to a fan account on Instagram, confirming that Frances Conroy will be a part of the action.

Sarah Paulson is also returning to the franchise, alongside Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman.

The series is also set to introduce Macaulay Culkin into the franchise.

Conroy has been a franchise mainstay, appearing in multiple roles, but she sat out of American Horror Story Season 9 entirely.

No details about who she will be playing on Season 10 have been revealed, but at least we know the legendary actress will be back in some capacity.

American Horror Story Season 10 was set to launch last year, but filming was pushed due to, you guessed it, the pandemic.

A recent report in Us Weekly teased that the latest chapter will be titled "Pilgrim" and that filming was to commence February 1 and run until March 6.

"All of the cast, writers and production have rented houses there. All the houses are very close together," a source told Us Weekly last month.

"They should all be able to hang out and house-hop very easily! One of the main writers has a big house right on the beach.”

The reason for the long delay is that the series needs a specific type of weather.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment,” Murphy previously revealed to The Wrap.

“It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show."

"I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

The good news for fans is that American Horror Story has been renewed through Season 13, so there will be plenty more horror on the way.

It's nice to know that the show is not going anywhere, especially after rumors swirled that Season 10 would be the endgame.

On top of that, American Horror Stories, a spinoff, has nabbed a series order at FX on Hulu.

