Bridgerton's Lady Whistledown Star Speaks! What Big Clue Did You Probably Miss?

Bridgerton has been an enormous success for Netflix since its Christmas Day 2020 launch.

Fans were immediately enthralled by the scandal, the high-drama, and of course, the mystery surrounding Lady Whistledown.

We're going to delve deep into spoiler territory below, so if you haven't completed your binge of the series, then it's probably a good idea for you to leave.

As you will know if you watched every single episode, the series didn't leave us hanging for long surrounding who is behind the Lady Whistledown character.

Ultimately, it was revealed that Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington was the author of the society newsletter.

The star is opening up about the revelation, as well as a particular clue at the beginning of the series that strongly hinted at the truth.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Coughlan asked fans if they noticed a clue during the first scene.

"Ok I'm just curious, has anyone spotted the massive Easter Egg about Penelope in the very first scene of Bridgerton?" she asked, leading to a wide array of answers from fans in the comments section, but only one was right.

"I decided on a prop for the scene where you first see Penelope, that prop happened to be a giant feather that looked a lot like... a quill."

The scene in question actually finds the Featherington siblings being fitted for dresses, while Penelope holds a yellow feather.

This was not the only hint, according to the star.

"If you rewatch there are lots of little hints in there, let me know if you spot any more and I can confirm or deny," she teased to her followers.

Bridgerton Season 2 was confirmed last month around the same time that news broke the series was Netflix's biggest original launch ever.

It attracted 82 million Netflix households in its first 28 days, way up from the initial projection of 60 million, suggesting that the strong word of mouth helped the series remain one of the top shows.

The new season will move on from the love story of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page) and will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his own quest for love.

"Dearest Readers," opened the latest edition of Lady Whistledown's Society Papers, a storytelling device used on the drama series when the second season was announced.

It continues: "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion."

“The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in Spring 2021," reads the pamphlet, which could mean that another Christmas Day launch could be on the horizon.

"The author has been reliable informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities."

"However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time."

"Patience, after all, is a virtue," it concludes.

Bridgerton's expansive cast also includes Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), and Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.