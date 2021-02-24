Criminal Minds Revival Ordered at Paramount+

That was fast.

Just a year after Criminal Minds went off the air, and just days after a revival was teased, Paramount+ has officially ordered a reboot of the beloved series.

Details are scarce about the project, but it will follow the team investigating a single case over ten brand-new episodes, suggesting that it will be a limited series.

News of the revival so soon after the original series wrapped is somewhat surprising, but it is a huge series across the globe, and if the streamer is serious about expanding, this could be one of the best shows to do it with.

The CBS original series focused on a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit using behavioral analysis and profiling to investigate crimes and find perpetrators.

It gave us the story of the team as they worked various cases and tackled their personal struggles as they pushed themselves and their teammates to their limits as they tried to take these villains down.

Per Deadline, no creative team has currently been established for the project, but it is expected to be spearheaded by Erica Messer, who was the showrunner on the original.

This will come as good news to fans because the Messer-led years were some of the best and the final season was actually a great way to wrap the beloved show up.

If you're wondering how the show will be brought back given the way everything was wrapped up, then this news might be the kicker for you:

It's unclear which cast members will be returning.

The expansive cast during its CBS run included the likes of Mandy Patinkin, Shemar Moore, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Matthew Gray Gubler, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster, and many more.

It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to bring back some of the cast members from earlier in the show's run, as well as some of the later additions, mixed with a cast of newbies.

Paramount+ will likely want to make this accessible for new viewers and old viewers.

All 15 seasons of the original series will be available to stream on Paramount+ when it goes through its overhaul on March 4, changing its name from CBS All Access.

And if that isn't enough Criminal Minds, then this news may also be of interest to you:

An unscripted series is also coming to the streamer, per Deadline, and would be focused on real-life cases and how they are investigated.

New streamers doubling down on proven franchises is hardly surprising, and this latest announcement comes on the same day that the streamer announced a Frasier revival, Younger's final season, a Fatal Attraction TV series, as well as the news that it would be picking up new Paranormal Activity and Pet Sematary.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.