Fate: The Winx Saga Scores Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

Fate: The Winx Saga will not be another one-and-done project for Netflix.

The streamer officially ordered a second season on Thursday while also confirming that the cast set to reprise their roles include Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, and Elisha Applebaum as Musa.

Additional casting news for season two will be announced at a later date, while production is set to pick up later this year in Ireland for a 2022 premiere.

Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) is on board to return as Showrunner and Executive Producer.

Executive Producers also set to return alongside Brian Young include: Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State), plus Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow

8 one-hour episodes have been ordered.

Fate: The Winx Saga premiered globally on Netflix on January 22, 2021

Showrunner Brian Young said of the renewal:

“The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it."

"As Bloom's story continues to evolve, I can't wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term…”

Iginio Straffi, creator of the Winx Club and Founder and CEO of Rainbow Group, says:

“Winx connects with audiences in the live action adaptation the same way it does in animation. Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show. Thanks to this loyal support, ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is a massive worldwide success, with a second season underway at Netflix that will continue the story to the delight of fans and viewers everywhere.”

The series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

The first season had an anemic 35% rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it had a 76% audience score, showing a huge divide between critics and audience.

The series must have packed a punch in viewership, but Netflix has yet to release any figures.

