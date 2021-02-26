Freeform Schedules Jessica Biel's Cruel Summer, Narrows Down Returns for The Bold Type & Motherland: Fort Salem

Freeform is the latest network to appear it the Television Critics Association winter press tour, and we got many announcements.

Leading the day was the premiere date of Cruel Summer, the network's new Jessica Biel-produced thriller.

The series will premiere with a two-hour event on Tuesday, April 20, at 9:00 p.m.

From executive producer Jessica Biel (The Sinner), Cruel Summer is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance.

All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.

The series stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano.

The network also dropped the first official trailer.

The series looks more The Sinner than Pretty Little Liars, and that can only be a good thing.

It shows off the world, the plot, and it doesn't look like your typical Freeform drama.

Have a look below.

Meanwhile, the network has announced that the final season of The Bold Type will launch in the spring, while the sophomore season of Motherland Fort Salem will arrive in the summer.

Definite premiere dates are TBA, but at least we know when to expect more episodes of these beloved series.

Everything's Gonna Be Okay, the critically acclaimed comedy, however, is set to return Thursday, April 8 at 10:00 pm with two back-to-back episodes.

While Good Trouble and Grown-ish are currently airing fresh episodes, Freeform has confirmed that more episodes will launch in the summer, making up for lost time due to COVID-19 related delays.

Finally, the cabler has ordered a new comedy series called Single Drunk Female.

"After a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to move back home with her Smother to sober up and avoid jail time," reads the logline.

"But when her childhood BFF reveals surprising news, Samantha starts to learn there is a fine line between party girl and walking disaster. "

The series stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard.

It comes from 20th Television and is written and created by Simone Finch (The Connors), who will executive produce along with Jenni Konner (Camping, Girls), Phil Traill (Good Girls) and Nora Silver.

Leslye Headland (Russian Doll and Star Wars: The Acolyte) directed and executive produced the pilot.

What are your thoughts on all the Freeform news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.