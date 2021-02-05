FX Sets Return Dates for Mayans MC, Breeders, & More

FX today announced the premiere dates for its new and returning programs coming in March and April, a full range of programming that includes new seasons of Mayans M.C., Breeders, the documentary feature Hysterical, and Cake featuring Peter Huang’s Nine Films About Technology, a series of darkly comedic live-action stories about human relationships in this modern age of smart phones, social media and connectivity.

The newly announced dates add to FX’s 2021 slate, which begins February 5th with the latest episode of The New York Times Presents, “Framing Britney Spears,” the February 12th premiere of the docuseries Hip Hop Uncovered, and the February 24th premiere of the fourth season of Snowfall.

All titles will be available to stream the day after premiere on FX on Hulu.

Cake will return for season four on March 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX with the first two episodes of its nine-episode season.

Then, Mayans M.C. premieres Tuesday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes of its 10-episode third season.

Mayans was renewed for Season 3 back in November 2019, but like many other series, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed producttion.

The good news is that fans are getting a two-episode premiere to make up for the lengthy hiatus, but in today's TV climate, we'll just be happy to have some fresh episodes.

Mayans MC stars Edward James Olmos, JD Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo, and Carla Baratta.

The series launched in 2018 to solid ratings for FX and it was swiftly renewed for a second season, which remained a hit with viewers and critics.

Meanwhile, Breeders follows on Monday, March 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with its first two episodes of its 10-episode second season.

Finally, Hysterical premieres Friday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

As previously reported, FX has singed a lucrative deal with Hulu that finds its programming hitting the streaming service a day after air.

It means that you can still watch the shows, even if you don't have cable. Yes, there will be a longer wait between episodes, but at least you can watch them.

