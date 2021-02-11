Good Witch Season 7 Premiere Date Set at Hallmark

One of the most magical shows on all of TV will be back in a few months.

Good Witch returns for more magical adventures in the bucolic burb of Middleton when season seven premieres Sunday, May 16 (9:00 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel.

Based on the The Good Witch movie franchise that is the most successful in the network's history, the series stars Catherine Bell (Army Wives, JAG) and James Denton (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids).

Since the first movie 12 years ago, Cassie Nightingale has become a character that Hallmark Channel viewers have fallen in love with and look forward to welcoming into their homes.

Sarah Power (Killjoys), Catherine Disher (Abby Hatcher), Kylee Evans (The Strain), Katherine Barrell (Wynona Earp), Marc Bendavid (Murdoch Mysteries), and Scott Cavalheiro (Carter) also star.

"More than a decade after first meeting Cassie and the colorful characters of Middleton, viewers continue to be enchanted by their stories," said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks.

"The new season has more magic, love and adventure in store for viewers than ever before and we're excited to share it with fans."

The velvet pouches of soil discovered by Cassie (Bell), Abigail (Power) and Joy (Barrell) at the end of Good Witch Season 6 mark the start of a new Merriwick mystery for the cousins to unravel that leads them to reflect on their pasts and how learning how certain life events have impacted who they are now.

Alongside the usual Middleton fun viewers have come to love, new relationships, personal challenges and romance are in store, making season seven one fans will never forget.

Good Witch is a Whizbang Films Production in association with ITV Studios America.

Darin Goldberg, Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas, Craig Pryce and Frank Siracusa executive producers. Catherine Bell is co-executive producer.

Janina Barrett serves as supervising producer. Colin Brunton is producer. Julie Lawrence and Angie Cassiram are associate producers. "Good Witch" is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

While many shows have been postponed due to the pandemic, Good Witch Season 7 is premiering the same month as its previous season, so at least fans have not had to wait longer than usual.

