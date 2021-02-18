Legacies Season 3 Episode 5 Review: This Is What it Takes

Trust Legacies to leave us on a doozy of a cliffhanger as it heads into another hiatus.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 5 finally put Hope Mikaelson at the wheel of the story, and it was about time.

I'm not entirely fond of the way Hope was reduced to Landon's girlfriend for much of Legacies Season 2, but "This Is What It Takes" actually bothered to develop the character, and it was a decent effort at righting the ship.

Klaus Mikaelson would be turning in his grave if he knew what Hope would endure in Mystic Falls, largely because he knows the true extent of the power of his family.

Hope's grief was played to perfection by Danielle Rose Russell, and the Therapy Box was a nice touch to help the teenager come to terms with her feelings for Landon.

Deep down, she knew she was to blame for Landon's demise, but she couldn't bring herself to admit it to herself or to the faux Landon that was created for the well-executed slasher flick.

The Vampire Diaries brought so many people back from the dead, but there was a little more realism on The Originals, the show that found Hope losing her parents at the final hurdle.

Hope had been holding on to a pipe dream that she and Alaric could find a way to save Landon, but the stunning realization that some things in life aren't meant to be was tragic.

There was a time the twins were jealous of Hope's connection with their father, but this episode allowed us to see that they were both bonded by their grief.

Alaric lost many love interests during The Vampire Diaries, and it's clear he only wants the best for Hope, much more so when you consider the drastic lengths he went to for answers about how to save Landon.

Alaric tried to revive Jo, the bio mom of his daughters, on The Vampire Diaries Season 7, and let's just say it didn't work out as well as he thought it would.

Hope's grief allowing her to use her powers was another strong part of this episode. If you watch Legacies online, you know that the show has subdued the tribrid's powers, and it's been infuriating for many of the fans who watched the shows that came before.

The fascinating part of Hope lashing out is that it was the Mikaelson in her rearing its head. Klaus would have killed everyone in his path to bring one of his loves back from the dead.

Hope used her magic and almost mortally wounded Alaric because she thought he was trying to trick her. You don't try to pool the wool over a Mikaelson's eyes and expect to get away with it.

It's nice that we got confirmation that Landon is, indeed, alive, but I wouldn't have minded the mystery continuing for at least another handful of episodes.

His being in darkness and brightness from the door could suggest that peace is on the other side, or it could suggest something more nefarious. I'm going with the latter because he still needs to have that confrontation with his father.

Unfortunately, the Malivore plot appears to be here to stay, and this could be the time we finally get answers that feel deserved.

Then again, I wouldn't be surprised if Landon was somehow reunited with Rafael. Rafael's exit on Legacies Season 3 Episode was too out of the blue to be permanent. I reckon he would have been killed if they didn't plan on using him down the line.

Lizzie finally realizing that Josie could chart her own path away from the school was probably one of the best scenes to date.

Josie and Lizzie have proven to be co-dependent in the past and have been working on it, and Josie moving to Mystic Falls High might be the right amount of distance between them.

Finch appears to be a new love interest for Josie, and I'm not sure how I feel about it so soon after Jade. I know there wasn't a relationship in the cards for them, but there was definitely a connection.

That's not to say Finch wasn't a good character. My issue with Legacies is that it introduces characters and forgets to check back in with them. Ethan, for example, is a series regular, and he feels like a glorified extra.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 5 was actually the first episode written for Legacies Season 3, so I'm willing to give the series the benefit of the doubt for now.

However, I can't sidestep the way Sheriff Mac apparently quit town and left Ethan behind.

Obviously, Mac would react negatively to Mystic Falls being filled with supernatural beings, but an off-screen exit felt like a bit of a slap in the face.

There was a genuine connection between her and Alaric, and it would be nice for them to pick back up where they left off, but her departure feels like the farewell between seasons that means the actress is probably gone.

Alyssa's cheating on Jed was not constructed for shock value, either. It was more likely due to Olivia Liang landing the lead role on The CW's Kung Fu.

If that was the last of Alyssa, at least she didn't die. She's too good of a character to get a meaningless death.

What did you think of all the changes? What is your best theory about what happened to Landon?

Hit the comments below.

Legacies returns Thursday, March 11 at 9/8c.

