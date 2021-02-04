Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 3 Review: The Secret of Solitary Scribe

If you ask the Aglaeca for a favor once, she'll hold it over your head forever.

Despite their best efforts, the Drew Crew couldn't stop the clock on Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 3. As it turns out, the majority of evil spirits have a "no return" policy.

Who thought asking an evil spirit for the bones of Nancy's deceased mother was a good idea in the first place?

While it's definitely not boring, it feels as though the Aglaeca plot is starting to drag a little. It's hard to tell if this is due to the plot itself or the giant break between seasons.

It feels as though the Drew Crew has been fighting the Aglaeca for the past year when it hasn't even been a week in the world of the show.

With "The Secret of Solitary Scribe" taking place over the span of a single day, the writers seem to be dragging this plot for all that it's worth.

Nick: Three days, George. Three days to beat the Aglaeca or die trying. Is finding me a rental really a priority?

George: It is to me, okay? This is my way of telling the universe that in three days life moves on and we're still gonna be here. I'm buying green bananas don't try to tell me otherwise.

There's no denying that it is a good story, but I'm ready for Nancy Drew to move onto a new chapter.

Therefore, it was disappointing that the Drew Crew feels no closer to preventing their deaths than they did three episodes ago. Sure, they're going to build a dybbuk box, but odds are, it's just going to be another dead end.

When Nancy and her friends finally defeat the Aglaeca, it's unlikely that it'll be from a perfectly executed plan. Nancy Drew is often messy and unpredictable, which is one of the best things about it.

Whatever the Drew Crew needs to do to save themselves is bound to have consequences that will lead to a new dilemma. Is a problem ever really solved? Or do solutions create new problems?

AJ's situation is a perfect example. To keep the Aglaeca at bay, he used his talisman to surround himself with spirits who were even worse. But if these spirits were worse than the Aglaeca, why didn't anything happen to him?

How do you keep a man-eating tiger out of your tent? Make sure to keep yourself covered with the most poisonous spiders you can find.

They might've driven him mad, but as long as he covered his ears, he remained physically unharmed. Was it because the Aglaeca was targeting AJ specifically? Did the spirits he used as protection have no qualms with him?

There are many questions to ask, but it's hard to answer them all in a 42-minute time frame. But, we get the gist.

In other news, Nancy and Carson are on the road to recovery.

The father-daughter relationship is arguably the most impactful dynamic on the series, so it's not easy seeing the two at odds.

What makes it the most difficult is that Carson loves Nancy more than life itself. There's nothing he wouldn't do for her, and watching Nancy lash out at him isn't enjoyable in the slightest.

Nancy has every right to be mad at Carson, but it's a situation that looks a lot different when you're not in it. Rationally speaking, it's understandable why Carson didn't tell Nancy the truth about her parents.

It's not something you tell your child early in life, and after Nancy's mom died, it seems almost cruel to drop a bomb like that on a grieving daughter. The only thing Nancy has left of her mom is her memory, and finding out that she isn't who she thought could destroy that.

Still, Nancy did deserve the truth. But Carson wasn't coming from a place of malicious intent. As Ace reminded Nancy on Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 2, the Drew Crew's days are numbered. A mistake made out of love isn't a good enough reason to spend time apart from the people you care about.

Nancy asking Carson to come with her to give Lucy a proper burial was my favorite moment of the episode.

Nancy: I wanted to say goodbye to my mother. To Lucy. And I was just wondering if you wanted to come with me.

Despite their differences, Carson even suggested that Ryan come along with them. Carson's love for Nancy always shines through whatever else he's dealing with, and he wants the best for her no matter what.

There was a moment of unity when the three of them paid tribute to Lucy. Although they all have rocky relationships, Lucy was able to bring them together in her death.

Stray Thoughts:

This was an incredible episode for George and Nick. Not only are the two of them compatible in every way, but they make each other happy. That's what's most important. George and Nick appear to be emotionally fulfilled in a way neither of them has been before.

Nancy and Carson isn't the only duo with a great familial relationship. The trust and understanding that Ace has with his father is something that all parents should strive to have with their kids.

Did anyone else catch the texts between Nancy and Ace on Nancy's phone? If not, go back and look at them because they are adorable.

Ryan isn't a good guy. There's no excusing what he did to George or any of the other mistakes he's made throughout the show. However, he does always show up for Nancy, and it's hard not to acknowledge that.

Over to you, TV Fanatics! What did you think of "The Secret of Solitary Scribe?"

Are you enjoying the Aglaeca storyline? Or do you think it's time to move onto something new?

Drop a comment down below and let us know your thoughts and predictions!

