New Amsterdam Season 3 Promo: Pandemic Fatigue, Romance, & a Potential Casualty

Sometimes, the best way to fix a system is to dismantle it and start anew.

Max vowed to fix the system when he started his tenure at New Amsterdam, and he gave it a valiant effort with the help of his colleagues and friends.

But maybe it isn't enough.

As with most medical series, New Amsterdam Season 3 is tackling COVID, and they're coming for our feelings, too.

New York City was one of the epicenters of the pandemic, so our fearless, kind-hearted doctors and nurses were seeing and treating it all during the height of the pandemic.

From the promo, it has taken a bit of a toll on our beloved characters. A bearded Max is still there, uplifting his colleagues by telling them how proud he is of them and how they've gone through hell and back together.

One clip, in particular, shows a beleaguered Bloom, who looks like she's been donning all the PPE at some point, reapplying a teary-eyed Casey's mask.

We can presume they may have lost another or many patients, and the two friends take a moment to rest --while Bloom offers Casey some comfort.

As a veteran, one can only imagine how hard the pandemic is on Casey. He's fighting a war of a different breed.

We also get a shot of Helen in a shower, head bowed, taking a moment, with water sluicing down her face.

Iggy gets a warm embrace from his husband, Martin, and after the difficulties that they faced during New Amsterdam Season 2, it's a relief that they're together, taking care of each other.

But the most disquieting glimpse is that of a bedridden Kapoor.

Grab your tissues, 'Dam Fam. It appears as though one of our most beloved characters has contracted COVID-19, and he may be fighting for his life.

While life is going on around them, Kapoor's condition is one that causes Max concern. We see Max speaking to a doctor who relays the message that Kapoor has suffered extensive heart damage.

Of course, Max is not one to give up hope or take the worst-case scenario as an acceptable answer.

Despite some of the heaviness, as customary for New Amsterdam, there's a hopeful tone, too.

We see a group of doctors hugging each other and celebrating the fact that things have gotten better.

We even see a sweet scene of a masked Helen and Shin taking a spin around the dance floor as he dips her.

Although, Max doesn't look the happiest watching that unfold before his eyes. Max and Helen had hints of something by the end of the sophomore season as if maybe he was reconciling that he may have feelings for his friend.

You never know when it comes to Sharpwin. But new doctor, Shin, took Helen out on a date, and from the looks of things, they're still flirty and going strong.

It hasn't dampened the Sharpwin magic, though.

Helen is the person Max is confiding in when he mentions that he doesn't want to fix the system; he wants to tear it down.

Max's experiences combatting a deadly virus in New York City was probably an illuminating one.

The disparities and inequities are on full display, and Max isn't the type of person who can accept that without initiating change.

Also, there's a notable absence in the promo. Last we knew, Floyd was relocating to the other side of the country, and we have no idea if he followed through or did the pandemic halt him in his tracks?

We'll have to tune in to find out about that one.

The promo has tears, hugs, laughs, and Max offering up some positive words and hope. It's everything we've come to expect from this heartwarming series.

An all-new season of New Amsterdam premieres Tuesday, March 2 at 10/9c on NBC.

Check out the promo below, and click the Show Comments tab below to share your thoughts.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.