Riverdale Trailer: Seven Years Later...

Reunited, and it doesn't feel that good.

Riverdale is about to take to the future, with Riverdale Season 5 Episode 4 jumping seven years ahead and revealing what became of Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Reggie (Charles Melton), Kevin (Casey Cott), and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) after graduation.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 3 found everyone going their separate ways after graduation, revealing that the cour four made a pact to reunite one year later.

Unfortunately, they all drifted apart thereafter, and only Jughead kept up his end of the deal. It was a heartbreaking scene, but we know they will all be back together six years after that moment due to a new crisis.

If you watch Riverdale online, you know the series likes to put the characters through the wringer, so splitting them up after high school was just par for the course.

We already know that Archie will be returning from the army during the future storyline.

"Archie enlisted in the Army after graduation, and when he returns, after all that time in the Army, he discovers the town is on the verge of becoming a ghost town, thanks to Hiram," KJ Apa told the TV Line.

He came back and saw Riverdale turning to s**t pretty much, and he's like, 'There's no way I'm going to let this happen.' So he wrangles the whole team in, and they figure out ways to revive the town, and the best way to do that is through Riverdale High."

The new trailer released certainly shows Archie in a tough situation, but the same goes for everyone else.

Betty is an FBI agent, and the trailer shows her in a troubling scenario with what we can only describe as a deranged serial killer.

Then there's Jughead, who has had a hit novel but is struggling with life post-high school.

Veronica, on the other hand, is married, but she isn't happy. Her new husband, Chad, does not seem like the best person for her.

The good news is that Riverdale is not coming to an end any time soon. We still have over 15 episodes remaining on Riverdale Season 5, but the series has been renewed for a sixth season.

Have a look at the clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

What are your thoughts on the new trailer?

Hit the comments, Riverdale fanatics!

Remember you can watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.