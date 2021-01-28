Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 2

at .

What was Brett's connection to the auteur?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 2, Betty and Jughead's investigation took a dangerous turn when a surprising reveal about Bretty came to light.

The Auteur - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 2

Did they crack the case?

Meanwhile, Archie found himself forced into making an impossible decision when the person responsible for his father's death contacts him.

Elsewhere, Veronica and Hermosa enacted a cunning plan to force Hiram into early retirement.

Yes, really. There's never a dull moment in the sleepy town of Riverdale.

Watch Riverdale Season 5 Episode 2 Online

57 TV Schools That Made the Grade
Riverdale Season 5 Episode 2 Quotes

Hermione: See, I’ve also decided to make a life change.
Hiram: To do what exactly?
Hermione: Three years ago, Andy Cohen asked me to become a Real Housewife of New York; I turned him down to focus on my family. Remember? But really, Veronica, I did it to protect you. Honey, the ONLY reason I got back together with your father in the first place was to keep you safe, but now you’re going off to college and Hermosa is back in the picture. So, I really don’t see any point to put my ambitions on hold anymore.
Hermione: So, Hiram, I’m divorcing you. I’m moving back to the city and I’m becoming a Real Housewife, for real.
Veronica: Wow Mom, you win!
[Veronica taps Hiram]
Veronica: But do take that trip to the Caymans, Daddy. You need a break from Riverdale and Riverdale most definitely needs a break from you.

Betty: That’s what Bret was going to tell us. That you and Chic were still in deep.
Charles: True love knows no boundaries.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 2

