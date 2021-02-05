RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 6 Review: Disco-mentary

The unfiltered drama has boiled over into the Werk Room. Forget about sisterhood. Some of these queens will fight to get the last word.

Kandy Muse has carried her Untucked animosity right into RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 6.

Tamisha Iman said what she said, but even a little disco boogie couldn't bury the hatchet between her and Kandy quick enough. Someone had to win between this frenemy duo.

Here's the thing about reality TV drama: if one queen isn't open to hearing the truth, there's nothing anyone can do to change their mind. Kandy Muse built a narrative in her head, and she was sticking to it.

The drama from RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked Season 12 Episode 5 exploded into a fiery glory, and we couldn't look away.

Kandy Muse couldn't read the room, and she spiraled after hearing one negative note about herself. But, when faced with the truth yet again as Tamisha Iman tried to explain herself (again), Kandy got all defensive and came out looking worse.

Olivia Lux: May I ask, where did it come from?

Tina Burner: What was that about?

Tamisha Iman: Since we have entered the Werk Room with the girls that all eliminated us, what I have seen and all been discussed…

[Kandy Muse interrupts Tamisha Iman]

Kandy Muse: Even if the other group that was eliminated came back was talking about us, whatever the other girls feel some type of way about me, two of them is already gone and our entire group is still here!

Tamisha Iman: That is what I’m talking about. Permalink: That is what I’m talking about.

Permalink: That is what I’m talking about.

Kandy is perfect reality TV casting because she caused a whole mess of drama over something so small. Tamisha Iman is perfect casting because she speaks her mind if she disagrees. Put the two of them together, and you have explosive chemistry.

After the second round of this argument, Kandy Muse came out looking worse.

The queens confirmed Tamisha's story and tried to explain it to her. Kandy, on the other hand, came off looking elitist, defensive, and hypocritical.

She's forming the perfect villain edit without even realizing it.

Just like the Mini Challenge from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 5, the camouflage fashion game was simply pointless fun.

Did it matter who won the challenge? Not at all.

For these types of tasks, we come for the ridiculous antics and stay for the hilarious one-liners. It's no wonder Tamisha Iman and Elliott with 2 Ts won; they had all the pop culture references, and they wrote a script that made RuPaul laugh a lot.

Plus, the added drama of Kandy Muse losing a challenge to Tamisha wrote itself. Getting the moment of Kandy Muse's blank expression was worth the entire scene to fuel that storyline drama.

The Maxi Challenge, however, had more of a mixed reception.

On the one hand, the disco documentary was a full-blown celebration of lights, boogie, and big moves. You could tell the queens had a great time shaking their stuff on the stage and dancing to disco.

And, the majority of the queens performed greatly during their dance numbers.

Olivia Lux shined on stage! Be it the combination of her hair, moves, outfit, and style, and she killed it during the documentary. The spotlight was on her, and she stole the night; this is how you sweep a competition effortlessly.

Tina Burner, Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Rosé, Symone, and Lala Ri also stood out best for their choreography and stage presence. Any of them could've landed in the Top 3 based on how well they did on stage.

Though, I do agree with Denali's reaction to not being recognized for her dance number. She and Rosé performed much more complicated choreography than the rest of the queens.

Why does RuPaul's Drag Race always undervalue the dancers?

Granted, many of the other queens were strong dancers too and did great performances, but when two queens get much harder choreography, there needs to be some consideration.

There's something that doesn't sit right with this. It's understandable why Rosé didn't end up in the top due to her lackluster runway outfit, but Denali had a strong case for the Top 3.

On the other hand, this disco challenge spent more time explaining history than challenging the queens outside of dance.

Did anyone get a great sense of disco from the queens beyond colorful lights, outfits, and the history taught to us in voiceover?

Beyond the history lesson segments, the dance numbers didn't explain the differences between the eras. Each segment seemed like a similar performance after another, except for a few odd changes like hula hoop and flags.

Kandy Muse: No, what you said was, “I don’t like some of you girls, but you girls did good in the ball challenge because I’ve been doing drag for so long!”

Tamisha Iman: That’s not what I said. That’s what you heard.

Kandy Muse: Ohhhh, I’m making s*** up?! Girl, roll back the f****** tapes! That’s literally what you said! Permalink: That’s not what I said. That’s what you heard.

Permalink: That’s not what I said. That’s what you heard.

Without the voiceover, all the dance numbers blended with no distinction. Studio 54, disco sex, disco fashion ... it all looked the same.

Why didn't the queens lip-sync to the songs? Why weren't they doing the voiceovers for their segments? And why didn't Symone and Lala Ri get flack for not being rocker enough during the disco sucks number?

That scene alone should've stood out since it's "Disco Sucks!"

The "Little Black Dress" runway had a few hits but many more simplistic options instead.

Gottmik, Tamisha Iman, Olivia Lux, Utica Queen, Denali, Lala Ri, and Symone had the best looks on the runway.

Tamisha and Lala had seamless lines that showcased their talents; for Tamisha, it's her sewing skills, and for Lala, it's her body. Olivia Lux had a gorgeous dress that showed off her beauty and a bright smile while not too creative or adventurous.

[In confessional] Tamisha is honest. She is who she is, and if she has a problem with someone, she’s gonna tell them. Whereas with Kandy, she can dish it, but she has a difficult time taking it and she gets defensive. Utica Queen Permalink: She is who she is, and if she has a problem with someone, she’s gonna tell them.

Permalink: She is who she is, and if she has a problem with someone, she’s gonna tell them.

Contrast that to Gottmik, who didn't wear much of anything, except for a tiny black dress merkin. Gottmik stood out for her bold approach to the LBD.

Denali and Symone also had creative touches for their runway ensembles. Denali's black widow was fashionable and thought outside of the box, while Symone flexed a popular Drag Race trope of using hair to make the gown.

Plus, adding in a RuPaul reference never hurts!

Utica Queen's runway outfit, and her performance during the disco challenge, exposed a potential hurdle in her Drag Race future.

Utica is a campy queen who can easily get all the laughs. However, the competition isn't always going to be as campy; there will be moments where she'll need to be serious or fit within a specific theme. Those conventional tropes won't work for her.

I like big buttons and I cannot lie! RuPaul Permalink: I like big buttons and I cannot lie!

Permalink: I like big buttons and I cannot lie!

During the disco challenge, her big expressions took away from the dance and didn't fit into the number. Her runway outfit, while clever, was too conceptual for the judges even to notice or understand.

If you have to explain your outfit, the ensemble loses its impact.

Utica has plenty of personality and fashion prowess to get far into the competition. Though, all it takes is one challenge where it doesn't fit to land her in the bottom two. I was shocked she didn't end up in the bottom instead of Kandy.

The lip-sync of Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman to "Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops!)" by Blu Cantrell was the face-off we've all been waiting for. It brings up memories of Brita vs. Aidan Zhane on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Episode 6.

One of these frenemies had to go for the show to move onto new plots and new drama.

Just like the Frozen lip-sync, the results weren't shocking in the least. Kandy Muse's personality and natural style fit the song better than the sophisticated house mother, Tamisha Iman.

Kandy brought fire, moves, and she explored more of the stage to set a mood. Tamisha gave some fire right back, but the train was already too far ahead for Kandy to be stopped.

This is now the third queen from Group B to get eliminated. Is the competition going to be a steamroll?

Last Thoughts From The Werk Room:

The editors using receipts of Kandy Muse being wrong is the shadiest edit yet. (I loved it!)



The mirror brings out all the truths about the queens. There's gotta be something magical about it that inspired them to talk, especially about things like their childhood and past weight issues.



Rolaskatox vs. The Mean Girls: who will be disliked by the fans more?



Tina Burner needs to change up her colors. There's too much red, orange, and yellow.



Rosé and Denali could be the next tight friendship explored plot-wise.

Will Kandy Muse get into fights every time the drama is mentioned? Who was the best dancer? Did you agree with the elimination?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Disco-mentary Review Editor Rating: 3.5 / 5.0 3.5 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 3.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 3.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 3.5 / 5.0

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.