RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 7 Review: Bossy Rossy: The RuBoot

Improv is a very important skill for the Drag Race contestants. If they can't think on their feet, their chances of winning will be walking out the door.

On RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 7, two very important challenges returned to test the queens on their comedy and improv abilities.

Reading is what? Fundamental! And some of the jokes this round landed their mark to serve all the laughs.

The "Reading is Fundamental" Mini Challenge is an iconic staple in the series. The queens get to let loose and make RuPaul laugh while also throwing shade at each other. It's a must-have!

Not having the challenge return during RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 was a noticeable misstep. So, it's great to have it back again, even if the winner's edit was obvious.

Gottmik killed it during the Mini Challenge!

Her savage reads on Utica Queen, Tina Burner, and Kandy Muse were shady to all hell. Having the entire room burst out into laughter seals the deal for snatching victory. And at the end of the day, it's all about getting RuPaul to laugh; Gottmik accomplished that better than anyone else.

Though, we can't forget some of the other firey one-liners, like Denali's twerking read on Utica/Gottmik and Lala Ri's read on Rosé. Overall, the queens delivered some funny zingers!

The theme of improv stayed consistent from the Mini Challenge to the Maxi Challenge. The return of The Bossy Rossy show was a great move because it kept the queens on their feet and it forced them to think of comedy first.

The success of this challenge is about planning out the characters and how the story unfolds in the "controlled" moments.

Symone and Kandy Muse did a good job in this regard because they knew their characters and how they wanted the momentum to go. Their talk show segment wasn't the most exciting or funniest, but they had smart subtle moments that balanced each other out.

This pair benefited by not having a weaker member bring them down.

Kandy Muse! It is so amazing how we represent such different communities here. Gay. Trans. Pug! Gottmik Permalink: Gay. Trans. Pug!

Permalink: Gay. Trans. Pug!

Kandy trying a new personality for her character was smart because it helped her out in the long-run.

Choices like this are about appeasing the judges and that move boosted her opinion in their eyes. And Symone is a natural star, so her simple moments of puns and innuendos shined bright.

However, based on the talk show, their comedy seemed "safe" overall. It was nice, but it wasn't the monster hit that the judges made it out to be. (We'll get into the confusing judging later on.)

The therapist segment of Gottmik/Olivia Lux/Utica was a good time. Though, Utica's displeasure with playing the slutty mom was obvious right from her first word. She had no idea what to do with the role.

We need to keep our eyes on Olivia Lux!

Kandy was completely right in her confessional; Olivia came to slay and she's got her eyes on the prize. The queens need to watch out for the super nice performers. Olivia will use her kindness and smile to get whatever she wants.

Utica! Bitch, you’re f****** weird! RuPaul could walk up here in cargo shorts and I would still vote you the most confusing thing in the room. Gottmik Permalink: RuPaul could walk up here in cargo shorts and I would still vote you the most confusing thing in

Permalink: RuPaul could walk up here in cargo shorts and I would still vote you the most confusing thing in

Plus, after Olivia won the round on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 6, Utica should've dug her heels into the ground and refused to give up the meatier role. If Utica knew she would be stronger as the mime, she should've kept the role.

Those types of decisions nearly landed her in the bottom. Stop accommodating to the other queens!

Tina Burner and Elliott with 2 Ts, on the other hand, had so much room to play with that didn't get used.

Come on, they were playing frenemies with inflatable butts and breasts! Why didn't they plan out more details or push it harder?

This segment was a case where both partners needed to be at the same energy for the story to work. Tina came right out the gate with a strong character, but Elliott didn't match that until late into the performance. Neither were on the same page about their frenemy status.

At least Elliott tried to catch-up when the reveal was made. However, she's got to embrace the confidence and go for it; hesitation and demure energy didn't work here.

What do Denali and Rosé have to do to get in the top? Like, who behind-the-scenes on the show is against them?!

Both of their performances should've landed them in the top. Or, at least one of them needed to be recognized for the great segment that was delivered by their team.

Granted, Lala Ri didn't add much to her character and she didn't match Rosé's and Denali's energy, but the overall segment still was one of the best of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 7.

The pregnant characters with the imaginary boyfriend were fun and Rosé/Denali did a great job. Plus, their runway outfits were creative and chic.

Why are Denali and Rosé being treated like filler queens?

The "Bead It!" runway had a couple of strong hitters coming out the gate. The best of the round were Denali, Rosé, Utica Queen, Kandy Muse, Symone, and Elliott with 2 Ts.

As I mentioned above, Denali and Rosé did an amazing job! Rosé's outfit was the simpler ensemble as Tinkerbell, so she may have been the "safe" one out of the pair.

Rosé! When I think of rosé, I think of expensive beautiful champagne. But when I look at you, I think of … tap water! Lala Ri Permalink: But when I look at you, I think of … tap water!

Permalink: But when I look at you, I think of … tap water!

But Denali was in a giant beaded chandelier! It's a shame that Denali got overlooked again when she killed it this round.

Utica's and Elliott's ensembles were beautifully structured. Utica's elaborate touch as the bride showcased her creative flair, while Elliott looked stunning in a timely look that worked for her.

Seriously, she needs to get rid of the 80s-inspired outfits! The flapper dress worked for her.

How did Kandy Muse not win this round? Shockingly, her runway outfit didn't snatch the victory.

Don't get me wrong, Olivia Lux dominated the challenge as the mime, but when you take into account the runway look, her schoolgirl outfit was simply nice and sweet.

Kandy had a jaw-dropping moment with her luxurious headpiece and fur coat. Plus, with her improv that blew away the judges, those elements should've landed her the win. Even Symone's combination of improv and her beaded runway had the elements that could claim the win.

Lala Ri! Bitch, this look is sickening, girl. It’s something nobody said to you during the ball challenge. Rosé Permalink: Lala Ri! Bitch, this look is sickening, girl.

Permalink: Lala Ri! Bitch, this look is sickening, girl.

The judging during RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 has been unpredictable and strangely off.

Be it the queens who end up at the top, the bottom, or who ultimately wins, the results are all over the place. And some queens might be getting overtly recognized because they're favorites of RuPaul.

The list of queens who are the current favorites is Symone, Gottmik, Kandy Muse, and Olivia Lux. It won't be surprising if all four wind up in the Top 4.

Elliott with 2 Ts winning the lip-sync was a surprise. Not based on the performance she gave during the lip-sync, but the reveal that she beat Lala Ri during "Whole Lotta Woman" by Kelly Clarkson.

The song is a match made in heaven for Lala Ri!

The beat is high, the lyrics are fierce, and the music gives plenty of moments to dish out the "Lala Ri Experience." So, for Elliott to turn it out as hard as she did and overshadow Lala Ri, the performance left all the jaws dropped.

Elliot did a great job! The energy she brought to the lip-sync performance should be what she brings to every challenge.

If she can deliver that type of confidence, she might have a fighting chance.

Last Thoughts From The Werk Room:

Olivia Lux faced a second time of wearing a similar outfit to another queen. This time, she looked similar to Kandy's schoolgirl outfit during RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 5.



Elliott opening up to Tina might be the first step she needs to open up to the rest of the queens.



If you haven't watched a lie detector segment from The Maury Povich show, you need to Google one right now!



We needed more reads. There were so few options!



Now, over to you, Drag Race fans!

What did you think of "Bossy Rossy: The RuBoot"?

Do you agree with which queen got sent home? What was your favorite read? Do the B Team queens have a shot to win the competition?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.