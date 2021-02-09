Superstore to Conclude in March with XL Series Finale

Cloud 9 will close up for good this March.

NBC on Tuesday announced that Superstore will wrap its sixth -- and final -- season on Thursday, March 25 at 8/7c.

What's more, the finale night will consist of two back-to-back episodes before the beloved comedy says goodbye.

News of the farewell was revealed in December, with NBC announcing the series would not be renewed for a seventh run.

“We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” said executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green in a statement.

“We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

Added NBCUniversal scripted content prez Lisa Katz, “Superstore has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about."

"This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions."

"This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history.”

News of the demise of the show was somewhat surprising, especially given that it remained a strong performer for the network.

But the writing had been on the wall for a while after America Fererra announced she would be saying goodbye to the show.

“The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career,” Ferrera said in a statement last year.

“Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant [series creator] Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it."

"As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family.”

While the ratings have remained decent, the quality of the episodes has not been met with the acclaim of the previous seasons.

The series has seven episodes remaining, and we're not sure how it will all shake out, but we'll definitely be along for the ride.

After Superstore concludes, Manifest will take over the Thursdays at 8/7c slot, launching almost a year after its most recent season concluded.

SVU will then move to the 9/8c period to make way for the Christopher Meloni-led spinoff Organized Crime.

