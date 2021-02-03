Tamara Taylor Joins Law & Order: Organized Crime as Series Regular

Tamara Taylor has lined up her return to the small screen.

The beloved bones actress has landed a lead role on NBC's Law & Order: SVU spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, according to Deadline.

As has been the case since the new series was announced, details are being kept under wraps, so we have no idea who Tamara will be playing.

Organized Crime features Christopher Meloni reprising his beloved role as Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.

Throughout the series, we will follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Meloni was the co-lead on SVU until 2011, when he abruptly exited the series due to a contract dispute, meaning that fans didn't get much of a goodbye for Elliot.

As a result, there has been a lot of interest in this new series.

It will be nice to check back up with him after all these years, and we also know that he'll be reuniting with Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson, with whom he co-starred on SVU with.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions about how he left, why the silence vis-à-vis Olivia Benson," Christopher revealed on The Talk last summer.

"I think, in real terms, society, and what we are dealing with in society, has changed dramatically. So, I think you have to address that. And, I think the person Elliot was, I think we all evolve. I think all those things are going to be put into play."

Dylan McDermott announced that he will be a part of the cast last week, but no details about his character were revealed.

Yep, NBC wants there to be some questions heading into premiere night, but we still don't know when it will premiere.

Organized Crime was set to premiere on NBC in late 2020, but there were changes in leadership behind the scenes, and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is now postponed to later this year.

Whether the series will still be paired with SVU, we don't know. It's possible NBC will want to keep it for much later in the year when new episodes of SVU are exhausted.

But time will tell.

As always, we'll keep you up to speed on any new developments.

What are your thoughts on the casting of Tamara Taylor?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.