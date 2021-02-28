The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 4 Review: It Takes A Village

Did anyone else pick up on the smoldering chemistry between Robyn and Dante?

I've been so against a potential pairing between them, but The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 4 perfectly showcased the fact that there could be a relationship brewing between them.

On paper, they're on very different sides, but the case on "It Takes a Village" allowed Dante to understand that the world lacks people like Robyn.

Had there not been someone to equalize in this scenario, Malcolm's murder would have gone down as suicide and remained that way, thus, allowing Harrington and other corrupt politicians to get their way.

The case was the most intriguing to date, thanks to how it successfully pivoted into something much bigger than it seemed initially.

Malcolm's story had to be told to allow us to delve deeper into the inner workings of Harrington's inside team, and it was heartbreaking to see how all of the people in the apartments felt about the events.

Far too often, we hear about more undesirable areas forcing residents out to build bigger and less affordable housing, effectively pricing the previous residents out of the area.

I appreciate that the series wanted to highlight it with the case, but if it wanted to be more grounded in reality, it could have stopped the countless twists until the big reveal at the end.

The beauty of a case involving a CIA asset is that William got to play a much bigger role. He's been a shadowy figure thus far, only appearing when Robyn needs something, but having the pair working together and shedding light on their old missions worked wonders to not only flesh out their pasts but also their working relationship.

Robyn's knack for always doing the right thing almost cost them missions, but it's a decent way of telling us that Robyn would leave no one behind, more so if they've been manipulated by a system.

Robyn and William intercepting the party at the end of the installment was very Alias, but it was probably the most fun I've had watching TV in quite a while.

They may be older than the last time they worked together, but they still managed to outsmart the others at every turn. That's commendable.

The huge misdirect worked wonders because I figured this would be the first case to carry on into the next episode. The last thing I expected was for them to be caught and for it to be part of an elaborate plan.

Robyn using Edwin to her advantage was probably the only way to take his father down. Harrington thought he had all of his bases covered by forcing someone to take the fall for the murder and to accept a life sentence.

It showed how many connections he had, but it also allowed us to see that Robyn was not scared of going after people who could potentially kill her or her family.

Harrington was a well-connected man, but there's going to be some major pushback for both William and Robyn. They're supposed to be associated with the CIA, so they will have a lot of explaining to do when word gets back to them.

The takedown of Harrington is sure to hit the media across the globe. The man literally exposed his nefarious plan for the world to see, and with his son being a part of his takedown, the story is not just going to disappear.

Maybe Robyn and William will finally be hauled in to honor their end of the deal. I wouldn't mind watching Robyn continue to even the odds for the people thrown to the side, but the CIA cases need to pop up sooner rather than later.

They've been strongly hinted at, and if they take us out of New York to possibly different countries, it could help enhance the story and the world.

That's not a knock at New York. The show has been teasing bigger cases, and the CIA arc could propel the storylines forward.

Delilah's brush with the city was hardly surprising. Potholes are horrible, but it was unfortunate how she was asked to attend a meeting, only for the rug to be pulled from under her.

Taking to social media is always a risk because you don't know how your post will be received, so it sucked that Delilah thought she was getting somewhere with it.

But this seemed more like a stepping stone for Delilah to move further into activism, helping underrepresented voices get what they deserve.

Still, it was hilarious how Aunt Vi appeared with the shovel to fix the potholes herself. The Equalizer really excels when it shows off the way Robyn interacts with those around her.

"It Takes a Village" was the series at its best. It was the best showcase of what the series has to offer, and I hope the world continues to expand when the series returns from its first big hiatus.

