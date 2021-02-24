The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers: Glassman's Big Case

If you're disappointed that The Good Doctor is taking a one-week hiatus, we've got good news.

When The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11 airs on March 8, it will be worth the wait!

The spoiler video promises a Glassman-centered hour in which the firmer star brain surgeon again picks up his scalpel to do a complicated spinal procedure.

According to clips in the trailer, Glassman not only seizes upon an unusual and highly complex case but recruits the team of residents to help him.

That team will, of course, be short one person since Olivia quit, and there's no indication from the video about whether anyone misses her.

I hope some of the residents react to her abrupt exit since she deliberately associated herself with a major controversy to force Lim to fire her.

Anyway, the drama will come not only from Glassman taking a rare on-screen journey back into the OR but also from Andrews' disapproval of his decision.

In one clip, Andrews says that Glassman is taking on a case no other surgeon will touch, and it doesn't appear he's happy about it.

Andrews vs. Glassman should make for some compelling drama!

The other major storyline involves Shaun and Morgan disagreeing about the best course of treatment for a comatose cancer patient.

These two often butt heads, and ever since Morgan was forced to give up surgery, she has been trying to micromanage the surgeons' decisions.

But she's shown a softer side lately, so is it possible she might have more empathy for this patient and her husband.

We also have seven official spoiler photos for The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11. Please scroll down to check them out!

Glassman recruits residents for complicated surgery.

I'm curious as to how Olivia's absence will affect the dynamic between the residents.

Also, working with Glassman could end up putting a ton of pressure on some of them. He's the head of the hospital and somewhat of a legendary surgeon.

Jordan tends to be a know-it-all, and Asher may be a bit gun-shy still after his experience with losing a patient. How will they handle working under Glassman?

The stakes couldn't be higher in the OR.

Glassman has mostly been doing clinical work, though Lea implied that he still does brain surgery.

So jumping in to do a complicated procedure (and from the video, it doesn't appear that this is his exact area of specialty, either!) might be tension-filled for him.

If there are complications, Shaun and Claire may disagree on how to handle them, and emotions may run high among the residents.

Lea tries to give Shaun insight.

I'm not sure what's going on with Lea and Shaun, but obviously, something is.

The video contains a clip of Lea jumping into her car as it's moving -- is she trying to stop a car thief?

In any case, from this picture, it appears Lea will be trying to help Shaun see a patient situation from a different perspective. Perhaps she'll take Morgan's side on the comatose patient.

Andrews and Glassman face off.

It's hard to tell whether Andrews admires Glassman, thinks surgery is a bad idea or a little of both.

I'm expecting them to get into it with each other over this case, though.

Andrews may also be reeling about his niece quitting the hospital, and I wouldn't be surprised if he takes it out on Glassman.

Will Glassman second-guess himself?

If, as I expect, the surgery doesn't go completely smoothly, Glassman may second-guess his decisions.

This will be a great time for Shaun to interrupt to ask for advice on an unrelated matter!

Either way, I hope we get some strong Shaun/Glassman scenes, as well as Glassman struggling with guilt after whatever happens to his patient.

Shaun and Morgan disagree about a comatose cancer patient.

From the scenes in the spoiler video, this one might be a tearjerker.

Shaun wants to take the patient off life support, but there may be a question about whether there's hope she could improve.

The patient's husband may not be happy with Shaun's suggestions either, and I wouldn't be surprised if Shaun and Morgan fight over the treatment plan in front of him.

Claire develops another friendship.

Claire might be a good mentor for Asher.

When she's at her best, she's super empathetic and compassionate, and she used to be a great support for Shaun when he was first figuring out how to navigate the social side of his job.

On the other hand, Claire has not always been in the best frame of mind and has some sort of semi-relationship going with Enrique.

Enrique is supposed to be polyamorous, but I wouldn't be surprised if there's some jealousy eventually.

Your turn, Good Doctor fanatics!

What are you looking forward to, and what are you hoping for on The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11?

