The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola Score Early Renewals at CBS

CBS is keeping two of the most popular comedies on TV for another season.

The network announced today that it has renewed its popular Monday night comedy block of The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola for the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

On a highly competitive night, The Neighborhood, currently in its third season, is television’s #2 most-watched comedy, reaching 7.06 million viewers.

Bob ♥ Abishola, also a top-rated comedy, has an audience of 6.70 million in its second season.

In live + same-day results, The Neighborhood is averaging a 0.8 rating, while Bob Hearts Abishola is averaging a 0.7 rating.

Their renewals were never in question due to the strong results, especially considering the sporadic scheduling due to the pandemic.

“We’re extremely proud of these two comedies, and delighted to bring them back next season,” said Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment.

“THE NEIGHBORHOOD and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA masterfully blend humor with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, and are tremendous, successful Monday night anchors.”

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan.

Executive producers are Jim Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, and Eric Rhone. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

Bob ♥ Abishola stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe, Jr., Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemim, and Anthony Okungbowa.

The executive producers are Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins, and Beth McCarthy Miller.

Gina Yashere is a co-executive producer and writer. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Both series marks the first renewals from CBS for the 2021-22 TV season, but the network notes that the future of the rest of its slate will be announced in the coming months.

The Equalizer, FBI, Young Sheldon, FBI: Most Wanted, Mom, NCIS: Los Angeles, B Positive, Magnum P.I. MacGyver, Blue Bloods, SEAL Team, and NCIS: New Orleans are likely to be renewed.

The original NCIS is up in the air due to reports that Mark Harmon is ready to depart. A recent article on The Hollywood Reporter suggested that CBS would not be renewing NCIS without Harmon.

This could explain why NCIS: Hawaii is nearing a series order.

The jury is out on All Rise, Bull, The Unicorn, and SWAT.

CBS also has a revival of CSI in the works for next season. The limited series would bring back several original stars.

