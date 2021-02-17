The Real Housewives of Miami Reboot Heads to Peacock

After months of rumors, a reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami has officially been announced.

The series is currently in development at Peacock, meaning that the fourth season of the beloved series will not be airing on Bravo.

The news was revealed Wednesday during the Television Critics Association Press Tour.

Andy Cohen is set to executive produce alongside Matt Anderson, Nate Green, and Cooper Green at Purveyors of Pop.

RHOM was the seventh installment in the popular Real Housewives franchise and was just one of two spinoffs to be canceled.

Bravo swung the ax amid sagging ratings after its third season in 2013, three years after The Real Housewives of D.C. got the boot after a single season.

The original show followed the lives of Larsa Pippen, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Lisa Hochstein, Cristy Rice, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces, and Karent Sierra.

It was one of the most dramatic series in the franchise, and Bravo fans have been calling for a comeback season ever since it was put on ice by the network.

The move to Peacock is certainly surprising, but it is likely to test the waters to see if fans will follow the franchise to the relatively new streaming service.

TLC has been doing a similar thing with 90 Day Fiance, launching exclusive series on the new streaming service Discovery+, so it will be exciting to see if this pays off and if it could open the door to more Real Housewives spinoffs on streaming.

It's also possible that the new show could first debut on Peacock for several months before getting a linear premiere on Bravo.

The highly successful franchise first launched in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County, before branching out to The Real Housewives of New York City and Atlanta in 2008.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey followed in 2009, while DC and Beverly Hills arrived in 2010, and Miami in 2010.

The Real Housewives of Potomac and Dallas launched in 2016, and the most recent installment received its debut in 2020.

While live ratings have been dipping on all of the shows, they have remained solid performers in key demographics, especially when delayed viewing is factored in.

No casting details have been revealed about RHOM, but it's hard to imagine there not being a major comeback or two to get fans excited.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.