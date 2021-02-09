TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Rises, Black Lightning Returns Steady

It was an up night for some and a steady night for others. 

FOX's 9-1-1 inched up to 6.6 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo, helping it become the most-watched show of the night and the top scripted telecast in the demo.

9-1-1: Lone Star followed with 5.4 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo, also up a little week-to-week. 

The two shows have emerged as a force in both live and delayed viewing, meaning that FOX will probably keep them together for the years to come. 

Over on ABC, The Bachelor (5 million/1.3 rating) came down a tenth, but was still the top-rated telecast in the demo on the night. 

Over on CBS, Bob Hearts Abishola matched its season-high of 5.4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo. 

The Neighborhood (6 million/0.9 rating) inched down a tenth, but remained an excellent result. 

All Rise and Bull were each steady as a rock, which bodes well for a renewal for both shows. 

The CW's All American stabilized in its fourth week with 819,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating. 

The launch of the final season of Black Lightning was steady with last season's average, coming in at 525,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating. 

Ellen's Game of Games (3 million/0.5 rating) and The Wall (2.7 million/0.4 rating) also held up well week-to-week. 

