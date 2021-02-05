WandaVision Season 1 Episode 5 Review: On a Very Special Episode...

It's become redundant to say, but WandaVision truly keeps getting better with every episode.

The story has gained major traction with WandaVision Season 1 Episode 5, and we suspect that Wanda and Vision's journey in Westview will keep on developing at a fast pace.

Especially now that they have a new guest.

It's impossible to not talk about that ending first, because what just happened?!

Pietro's arrival at Wanda and Vision's doorstep is something that many fans have been speculating would happen, but in true Marvel fashion, they still managed to surprise us.

We expected to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson's version of Quicksilver, but what we got was Evan Peters'.

As you may recall, Peters played the speedster on the X-Men film series, which 20th Century Fox produced. But now that Disney has bought out the studio, it seems as though the X-Men are fair game in the MCU.

And they have wasted no time in integrating them into their established universe.

While there are many questions, the main one is, why has Wanda's Pietro been recast?

It's possible that Taylor-Johnson was not available when WandaVision was filming, but maybe Peters was exactly who Marvel wanted.

Wanda: Sweet, sweet Tommy, don't you wanna sleep? Mommy wants to sleep. If you go to sleep, I promise you will be my favorite twin.

Vision: Oh, come on now, darling. You know we love them both equally.

Wanda: Well, don't tell him that.

His arrival just made the situation in Westview ten times more confusing and intriguing, and we can't help but love every second of it.

Especially since this version of Pietro alludes to the Multiverse's existence, which we all know will be a hot topic in the upcoming films -- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the untitled third Spider-Man film.

The powers that be at Marvel knew exactly what they were doing since this possible introduction of the Multiverse is sure to get fans buzzing and excited for what comes next.

As for what this means for WandaVision, Pietro's arrival gives us a bit more insight into the happenings of Westview.

Wanda was just as surprised as the rest of us when her dead twin brother rang her doorbell, leading us to believe that she should not be named a villain just yet.

Jimmy: But how did she even do it? Bring him back without the Mind Stone?

Jimmy: But how did she even do it? Bring him back without the Mind Stone?

Darcy: Who knows? But she has the world's only vibranium synthezoid, playing Father-Knows-Best-In-Suburbia. What happens when he learns the truth?

It's looking as if the Scarlet Witch is not the only person or thing behind the Maximoff Anomaly or the Hex, as Darcy appropriately named Westview's barrier.

Wanda's powers may be completely out of her control right now, but it might be more probable that someone else is pulling the strings.

And if there was one person who was acting extra suspicious on "On a Very Special Episode...," it was Director Tyler Hayward.

There is no doubt that there is something off about that guy.

Hayward was more than ready to label Wanda a terrorist and paint her past experiences in a negative light, to rewrite Monica's account of her time in Westview, and to try to kill Wanda without trying to reason with her first.

Plus, when Wanda exited Westview and returned S.W.O.R.D.'s drone, she seemed to be speaking directly to Hayward, as if they had a past. She looked at him specifically with so much hatred, and she turned the agents' guns on Hayward.

If that doesn't make you skeptical about his character, I don't know what will.

As many fans have speculated, the Marvel villain -- Mephisto -- could be controlling Wanda. Now, what if Hayward is Mephisto? Anything is possible in this world.

Let's talk about the scene where Wanda confronted S.W.O.R.D. and how iconic it was.

After seeing Wanda as a housewife and as a stay-at-home mom, we were in desperate need of a little action from her. And as Monica pointed out, Wanda is one of the strongest Avengers.

If Hayward thought that a tiny missile was going to take her out, he was sorely mistaken.

Seeing Wanda as the Wanda we all knew from previous Marvel films was a breath of fresh air and helped remind us that this is an MCU production and that she is the Scarlet Witch.

And we never knew how much we missed her accent until she stepped outside of the Hex and opened her mouth.

As someone who still believes in Wanda, it's good to know that she has at least one person on her side.

If anyone knows what Wanda is going through, it's Monica. She just found out that her mother died and is experiencing a world of grief as a result.

Darcy: If all the sets and props and wardrobe were solid matter, that would mean she's wielding an insane amount of power.

Jimmy: Far exceeding anything she's displayed in the past.

Monica: Uh, she could have taken out Thanos on her own if he hadn't initiated a blitz. I mean, nobody else came close.

Jimmy: Well, I'd argue that Captain Marvel came close.

And since the residents of Westview feel the hopelessness that Wanda is feeling, Monica has more insight into Wanda's mind than anyone outside the barrier.

She knows that Wanda is not doing this maliciously and that she might not be doing this entirely of her own free will. If only Monica were the director of S.W.O.R.D. instead of Hayward.

As someone whose power source comes from the Mind Stone, it's quite hard to pull one over on Vision.

Vision's suspicions of Wanda and Westview grew throughout the episode, but they skyrocketed when Agnes broke character and when he got the email from S.W.O.R.D.

Vision: Be careful of their belly buttons and remember to support their heads, and when was the last time you washed your hands? Actually, you know what? It would be... Just... Maybe we better not.

Agnes: Um... Uh... Do you want me to take that again?

Wanda: Uh... I'm sorry?

Agnes: You want me to hold the babies. Should we just take it from the top?

Vision: What?

Wanda: Oh, don't be silly. Vision, let's let Agnes give it a try.

This led him to free "Norm" of Wanda's oversight, which also clued the audience into what exactly the people of Westview are feeling.

Vision is anything but dumb, and he was rightfully furious at Wanda when he realized that their reality was not reality at all.

Wanda and Vision's fight was pretty devastating since we all know that they love each other immensely.

But since they can't live in their perfect bubble of Westview forever, the tensions between them will continue to rise until the truth comes out.

I am trying to tell you that there are rules in life, okay? We can't rush aging just because it's convenient. And we can't reverse death. No matter how sad it makes us. Okay? Some things are forever. Wanda

Vision's wishes deserve to be respected, and Wanda needs to take some of her own advice when it comes to reversing death.

It will be interesting to see if Vision's suspicions continue or if Wanda or whoever else is controlling the town will be able to fit him back into their regularly scheduled programming.

What did you think, WandaVision Fanatics?

Why is Evan Peters' version of Pietro Maximoff in Westview? Is Hayward involved in the creation of the fake reality? Or is Wanda the only one to blame? Did something happen between Monica and Captain Marvel?

Since the commercial on this episode was about Lagos dish soap, does this prove that the commercials are a chronicle of Wanda's life? And how great were all the Full House references?

Let me know in the comments!

WandaVision airs Fridays on Disney+.

