Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 4

at .

Did Batwoman manage to get the upper hand?

On Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4, Snake Bite continued to pose a huge threat to the town, leading to Batwoman making a decision about the future.

Luke is Not Happy - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4

Meanwhile, a random encounter forced Ryan to look into her dark past.

Elsewhere, Sophie and Luke continued their search for Kate, but they quickly realized there was more to the story than they first thought.

Watch Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4 Quotes

Luke: You're not actually going to run him over, right?
Batwoman: And ruin my new paint job?

It seems that the gang known as the False Face Society is showing their entrepreneurial side by making and distributing Snake Bite, known for its dual-pronged injector needles which are said to give a double-whammy dose of fantasy and fright. So more fang for your buck. This trippy two-for-one is part psychedelic mushroom oil, part concentrated fear toxin.

Vesper Fairchild

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4 Photos

Luke is Not Happy - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4
Sophie and Luke - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4
Alice Has a Thought - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4
A Cold Greeting - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4
Teaming Up? - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4
Sophie, Gun Drawn - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4
  1. Batwoman
  2. Batwoman Season 2
  3. Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4
  4. Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 4