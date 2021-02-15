Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Did Batwoman manage to get the upper hand?

On Batwoman Season 2 Episode 4, Snake Bite continued to pose a huge threat to the town, leading to Batwoman making a decision about the future.

Meanwhile, a random encounter forced Ryan to look into her dark past.

Elsewhere, Sophie and Luke continued their search for Kate, but they quickly realized there was more to the story than they first thought.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.