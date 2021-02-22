Watch Charmed Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Was it really the end of magic?

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 4 found the sisters trying to navigate the human world after recent events.

With their careers at the forefront, the sisters stopped focusing on the world of magic, leaving Harry to ponder whether they were done.

However, a surprising new villain emerged when everyone least expected it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.