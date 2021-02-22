Watch Charmed Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Was it really the end of magic?

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 4 found the sisters trying to navigate the human world after recent events.

Macy - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 4 - Charmed (2018)

With their careers at the forefront, the sisters stopped focusing on the world of magic, leaving Harry to ponder whether they were done.

However, a surprising new villain emerged when everyone least expected it.

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 4 Online

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 4 Quotes

Macy: What?
Harry: Well, I love seeing you excited again about science.
Macy: I'm excited about a lot of things, Harry. And if this works, we are taking that trip to Paris.
Harry: Drinking champagne, holding hands by the Seine under the moonlight.
Macy: Just us. No demons, no potions, no clothes.

It's just my luck. I finally get together with the woman of my dreams, only for her to become allergic to me.

Harry

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 4

