Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 4 Review: You Can't Touch This

Can you love someone fully without the physical aspect of a relationship?

Distance, both physical and emotional, tested the Charmed Ones on Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 4 as they tried to achieve a semblance of their normal lives.

With the start of this new chapter in the Charmed (2018) world comes ancient threats, personal battles, and quality storytelling that excites us for what's to come.

It has been three months since the sisters saved the magical world and cursed it in the style of social distancing on Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3.

At first, the time jump appeared to be an excuse to include a lot of exposition, but it didn't play out that way. The series showed how the sisters got to where they are now and simultaneously made their stories interesting.

As I have stated before, what makes Charmed (2018) work is the relationships the writers create. And one thing that has plagued the show is the development of their individual stories.

But with Macy's continued enthusiasm for science, Mel's teaching, and Maggie's determination to break through barriers, Charmed (2018) has set the women up for great character arcs.

The three of them work so well together, but it's about time for them to work on their own as well.

The sisters and Harry had a good routine going where they were together while maintaining their distance. But we could tell that their allergy to one another was eating away at them.

It was Macy who struggled the most, though. Her lack of physical intimacy with Harry caused Macy to pull away from him, putting a strain on their relationship's emotional side.

Harry and Macy just started dating, and it's hard for any new couple to be apart in that way. Plus, Macy's constant failure to reverse their curse using science and magic did not help.

Macy: I knew this was pointless.

Harry: No, Macy, we'll find another spell.

It was only a matter of time before her frustrations got the better of her, but she never directed her anger towards Harry or her sisters.

And instead, she worked through her problems and inspired a bit of hope in the rest of their little family. Macy portrayed her growth on this hour, and we're looking forward to her solving all the Charmed Ones' problems with science.

Harry and Macy's scenes were the best part of the episode as they grappled with the new impediment to their relationship and grew even stronger as a result.

Their relationship has developed into something quite beautiful, and it's tragic to see them struggle with a lack of physical intimacy.

But they have been through worse, as have most star-crossed relationships on television, and there's no doubt they will survive this as well.

It's going to be fun to watch them grow even more as the series goes on. And we desperately hope they actually go to Paris one day.

Mel is always going to be an activist at heart, and it was great to see her put her enthusiasm for changing the world to good use.

Instead of protesting or complaining about the world's devastating state, Mel got a new position that highlights all the best parts of her character.

Kevin: My entire life, I've fought to be seen. If I let some insecure jock just shame me into the shadows, then what have I been fighting for? Dylan's just going to have to sit in his discomfort because I'm not going anywhere.

Mel: What about your discomfort?

Mel truly wants to be a force for good, and she's going to inspire real change through her role as a professor at Seattle State College. Not only does this give her a purpose outside of being a witch, but it also makes her so much more relatable and likable.

Mel put "Overcoming the Boundaries of Gender" on her class' syllabus despite the dean's objection in a move that was entirely in-character and admirable.

There are bound to be repercussions for her, and it will be interesting to see where this story takes her.

While her sisters were overcoming relationship and job struggles, Maggie dealt with sexism in her psychology class.

If there is one person who deserves to get the research internship, it's Maggie. She has fought tooth and nail to get to where she is and become the person she is.

And for her professor to write her off just because she is a woman is devastating and, unfortunately, reality. But Maggie is a fighter, and she will not let Dr. Lawrence or Antonio stand in the way of getting what she wants.

Maggie: Hey, where is Mace, by the way?

Harry: She needed a bit of space.

Maggie: Everything okay between you two?

Harry: Yeah, past few months have been...

Maggie: Yeah, I know. Hey, Harry?

Harry: Hmm?

Maggie: I may not be ancient symbol girl, but I did just take a class on intimacy. And sometimes when the physical side of a relationship isn't there, the emotional side can slip away, too. That's, that's what really counts. That's what's worth fighting for.

And in the midst of her fight to prove her worth, she experienced another panic attack.

Maggie doesn't deserve to take on as many problems as she does, but in doing so, she continues to be the best, most inspiring character on Charmed (2018). She's relatable in more ways than one, and she is as complex as they come.

Thankfully, the Charmed Ones' individual struggles interweaved with their relationships with one another throughout the hour. I mean, there is no one better to help you get through life than your sisters and your Whitelighter.

The support and love they have for each other is the backbone of the show; it just wouldn't work without it.

And while Macy, Mel, and Maggie all had stories of their own, they also needed to come together to defeat a mutual enemy.

As it turns out, infusing the power of the Source into the tree was not without consequences.

Not only are all magical beings now allergic to one another, but there are also ancient monsters on the loose.

This unknown threat opens the door for Charmed (2018) to create a plethora of new monsters and demons for the sisters to face, which is infinitely awesome.

Macy: What?

Harry: Well, I love seeing you excited again about science.

Macy: I'm excited about a lot of things, Harry. And if this works, we are taking that trip to Paris.

Harry: Drinking champagne, holding hands by the Seine under the moonlight.

Yes, it's terrible that they do not know how to deal with these creatures, but that makes the overarching story of Charmed (2018) Season 3 much more exciting.

They are creating their own mythology, which is tricky and delicate, but if it's done right, this season will be the best one yet.

