Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 12 Episode 10

Did everyone manage to save Kam?

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 10 found Sam's daughter in harm's way after being kidnapped during citywide protests.

With little to go on, team NCIS banded together to find her.

Meanwhile, Deeks rejoined the NCIS after completing training, but he had to contend with a new boss.

Elsewhere, Callen searched a new lead to find out the truth about Anna.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.