Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did a ghost kill the latest victim?

Malcolm investigated a seemingly haunted hotel on Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 6 when an architect tasked with renovating the building was murdered.

With all signs pointing to the supernatural, Malcolm turned to his father for some assistance, causing more problems with his mother.

Elsewhere, Ainsley's secret was on the cusp of coming out, but what did she tell everyone at work?

Use the video above to watch Prodigal Son online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.