Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did a ghost kill the latest victim?

Malcolm investigated a seemingly haunted hotel on Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 6 when an architect tasked with renovating the building was murdered.

With all signs pointing to the supernatural, Malcolm turned to his father for some assistance, causing more problems with his mother.

Elsewhere, Ainsley's secret was on the cusp of coming out, but what did she tell everyone at work?

Watch Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 6 Online

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

Jessica: Your father and I have discussed it, and we think it's time to tell Ainsley the truth about Nicholas Endicott.Martin: Specifically that she killed him.
Malcolm: That's a bad idea. She's suffering from PTSD. Learning the full story will only make it worse.
Jessica: Not if we tell her as a family. 
Martin: That way we can control the narrative. 
Malcolm: Of course, it's about control. 
Martin: Fine. Guide. Steer. Lightly jouge the narrative. 

Malcolm: How's it going today Mr. David?
Mr. David: Chimicanga day in the cafeteria.
Malcolm: Is that good or bad?
Mr. David: Ask me tomorrow.

Dreamscape - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 6
Seeing Himself - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 6
Do Not Cross - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 6
The Other Boss - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 6
Arriving at the Crime scene - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 6
Intervention -Tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 6
