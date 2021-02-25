Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 6

at .

Did the gang manage to save Polly's life?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 6, the mysterious trucker denied taking her and Betty had to turn to her FBI connections for a lead.

Ulterior Motives - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead prepared for their first day as teachers at Riverdale High.

Unfortunately, Hiram had a new plan to cause destruction for them.

Elsewhere, Chad showed up unexpectedly in Riverdale and Veronica reluctantly introduced him to everyone.

Watch Riverdale Season 5 Episode 6 Online

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 6 Quotes

Fangs: You know after all these years, it’s still kind of adorable to witness your back-to-school jitters.
Kevin: Well, I’d be there already if I wasn’t waiting on our house diva. Can you tell Queen T my truck is leaving without her?
[The door opens]
Toni: This outfit is a masterpiece that can’t be rushed, as we all know. And we’re taking my motorcycle.

Reggie, a high school offers hope and people are sentimental about Riverdale High, for reasons that allude me. And as long as it remains open, there’s a chance the town will grow back around it. Like a weed. And that is bad for our business.

Hiram

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 6

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 6 Photos

