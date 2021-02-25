Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Did the gang manage to save Polly's life?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 6, the mysterious trucker denied taking her and Betty had to turn to her FBI connections for a lead.

Meanwhile, Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead prepared for their first day as teachers at Riverdale High.

Unfortunately, Hiram had a new plan to cause destruction for them.

Elsewhere, Chad showed up unexpectedly in Riverdale and Veronica reluctantly introduced him to everyone.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.