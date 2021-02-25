Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 11

Did Darlene make some changes to her life?

On The Conners Season 3 Episode 11, the mother realized that her long hours were putting her health at risk.

Meanwhile, Dan attempted to help Ben out at the hardware store.

Unfortunately, they did not see eye to eye on anything and a family member had to step in.

Elsewhere, Harris was in major trouble at school.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.