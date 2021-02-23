Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 10

at .

Did Lea manage to save the hospital and its patients?

Hackers took over all of the systems on The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 10, and said there had to be a ransom paid to regain services. 

However, Lea decided that she wanted to take back control without paying anything, but what did she prove?

Meanwhile, the team treated an inspirational cancer survivor-turned-successful-philanthropist who harbored a dark secret.

What did it mean?

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 10 Quotes

Olivia: I can't get it open. My code won't work.
Claire: Well, figure it out! This patient needs a chest tube.

Morgan: Not the result we hoped for. Your labs confirmed what we saw in the ultrasound. You're in end-stage liver disease.
Woman: But I always take my medicine.
Morgan: I know. You're the most compliant patient I have. But autoimmune hepatitis can progress even with treatment. You need a liver transplant. We talked about that before, remember? But you're gonna have a fantastic team of surgeons working their tails off to get you fixed up. We're gonna get you admitted. Do you have any questions?
Woman: Someone has to die so I can live?

