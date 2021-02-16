Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Did Lim find the best solution for her patient?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 9, the surgeon was pushed to her limit when a pregnant patient with an aggressive tumor refused treatment.

Meanwhile, Shaun had to face up to the way he acted with Lea's parents.

Was there hope for them to move on?

Elsewhere, Claire was concerned with her own patient, but how far did she go?

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.