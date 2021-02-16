Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Did Lim find the best solution for her patient?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 9, the surgeon was pushed to her limit when a pregnant patient with an aggressive tumor refused treatment.

Claire is Concerned - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Shaun had to face up to the way he acted with Lea's parents.

Was there hope for them to move on?

Elsewhere, Claire was concerned with her own patient, but how far did she go?

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 9 Quotes

Lim: Is there a problem with my work performance?
Glassman: No. You do fine work.
Lim: Then I'm not sure why we're having this conversation.
Glassman: Because people are worrying about you. Because people care about you. There is no shame in the struggle. If you need to see someone, the hospital will cover the costs.
Lim: Great, so you pay the bill but in the meantime what about the hit to my reputation?
Glassman: I don't think seeing a therapist will harm your reputation.
Lim: Says the white guy.

Glassman: I'm checking in to see how you are.
Lim: I'm fine. You?
Glassman: I'm recovering from the year.

