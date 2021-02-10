Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 5

What happened to Nic?

On The Resident Season 4 Episode 5, a seemingly random encounter changed everything. 

Meanwhile, Chastain was on the verge of closing its doors due to the sale by Red Rock.

Conrad turned to some of his sworn enemies to try to broker a deal that would keep everyone employed.

Did his risky plan reap some big rewards?

The Resident Season 4 Episode 5 Quotes

Kit: You look like how I feel?
Bell: You know how long this has been my home?  Thirty years. I interned here.
Kit: It's like a death in a family. How many patients are left?
Bell: Just a handful. They'll all be gone tomorrow. 

Conrad: Keep coming through for me, Dad. One text and you hop on a plane. 
Marshall: I would do anything for you.

