American Horror Story Double Feature: Yes, We're Getting Two Seasons in 2021!

Ever since Ryan Murphy announced American Horror: Double Feature, there have been many questions about what the title actually meant.

Now, we have some clarity, and it's good news for the fans.

"It means two seasons for the fans airing in one calendar year," Murphy clarified, according to CBR.

"So double the viewing pleasure. One set by the sea (this cast has already been announced). A second by the sand (that casting announcement coming)."

Murphy dropped the first teaser on social media for the series last week, and it revealed the following:

The Title of American Horror Story 10 is... Double Feature

Two Terrifying Stories ... One Season One By the Sea ... One By the Sand

More to Come...

It was certainly vague, but it hinted that there would be two stories as part of the season. However, without any clarification, it was more confusing than exciting.

Now that we know Double Feature will be comprised of two mini-seasons as opposed to two full-length seasons, it's easier to get excited.

The series has struggled in recent years, but American Horror Story: 1984 being the shortest season ever gave the franchise a much-needed boost in the quality department.

No episode orders for the new season have been announced, but we can probably expect 5 or 6 episodes per half-season if it's split down the middle.

Thus far, the only new cast addition is Macaulay Culkin, who will have a storyline with returning star Leslie Grossman.

Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Denis O'Hare, and Finn Wittrock are also set to return.

“It’s a slightly different story this time around,” Paulson told EW of her role earlier this year.

“The character I’m playing this year on Horror Story has some issues, let’s just put it that way. I have a hair color I’ve never had in life nor in the show."

"That’s what I can tell you. And I have a great name. I have a great name, which I can’t tell you.”

As for Rabe, she said the following in an interview with Collider.

“The person I’m playing on this season is nothing like anyone I’ve played on the show before, and I am having such a wonderful time with her and with my fellow actors,” the actress said.

“I love this season. I love this season. I think new fans of the show will love this season, but the longtime fans of the show, I just can’t wait to share this season with them. There’s something about it – I wish I could say more.”

