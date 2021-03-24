George Segal Remembered By Goldbergs Creator, Cast: “Today We Lost A Legend”

Tributes began pouring in for George Segal following the sad announcement of his passing at 87.

The actor, who had a huge movie and TV career, was most well-known in recent years for his work on The Goldbergs.

The show's creator, Adam F. Goldberg paid tribute to the actor with a collage of photos, alongside the following message:

“Today we lost a legend,” wrote Goldberg.

“It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark.”

Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all... pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021

Segal's co-star on the series, Wendi McLendon-Covet, shared a photo of herself and the actor with the following caption:

“Grateful.”

Sean Giambrone shared a photo of himself in his younger years with the actor.

"My heart is broken. I lost a dear friend. Working with George was an honor and some of the happiest moments of my life," he wrote.

"What a sweet & wonderful man. He was my confidant & teacher. When he smiled it changed my day. I wish everyone could have met him. Prayers are with the family."

Sam Lerner shared a photo of the cast along with the following caption.

"RIP George Segal."

The series put out a statement on its social media channels following the announcement.

On behalf of everyone at The Goldbergs we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George.

He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply.

It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure.

He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace.

Sony Pictures TV, which produces the series shared the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George Segal. He was a true icon and legend in this business and an integral member of our Sony family.

George brightened the screen whenever he was on camera and was a warm and genuine gentleman. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones.

We will miss him greatly.

May he rest in peace.

